YES Launches Free Cybersecurity Training Program

A Canadian youth employment services provider has launched a free cybersecurity training program.

Funded by the Government of Ontario's Skills Development Fund, the new program offered by Youth Employment Services (YES) aims to help Canadian youngsters who disclose mental health issues and Ukrainian refugees find work in the cybersecurity industry.

YES president and CEO Timothy Lang said: "With the YES cybersecurity program, unemployed and underemployed youth will have access to training and a career path which will truly change lives."

Applicants accepted onto the YES Cybersecurity Training Program will be given the opportunity to complete a cybersecurity certificate and receive cognitive behavior therapy. They will also be offered specialized pre-employment, mentorship and future skills training, followed by a work placement program.

"Our government is working for workers by investing in training that gives people a hand up to rewarding and well-paying careers in their community," said Monte McNaughton, minister at the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

"I am proud to support the Cyber Security Training Program at YES which opens doors to bigger paychecks and greater opportunities for young people and Ukrainian refugees in our province."

YES was established in 1968 to offer employment training and job placements to Canadians between the ages of 15 and 29. The organization claims to have a near 90% success rate at finding work for its users.

"YES serves tens of thousands of youth annually and are at the forefront of ensuring youth are prepared for the future of work," said YES president and CEO, Timothy Lang. "Thanks to support from minister McNaughton, we are moving forward with this new program to make sure we will have a real impact on the lives of young Canadians."

In March, the unemployment rate in Canada fell to 5.3% – the lowest ever level seen on records dating back to 1976.

Speaking to CBC Canada, Lang said that at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, entry-level jobs in Canada dried up, sending youth unemployment up to 30%.

Commenting on the current situation for young Canadian job seekers, Lang said: "You could almost say anyone who wants to work can work."