HowTo: Automate Your Security Processes

IT security is more complicated today than ever before – teams have more platforms to support, more changes to manage and more vulnerabilities to fix. This is only compounded by there being 3.12 million empty security roles worldwide, according to ISC2.

In response to this, IT security teams want to use automation to deal with these problems more effectively. Automation can help your team concentrate on making the most of their skills rather than on manual tasks like preparing data. However, you have to approach automation in the right way to be successful over time.

The first step is to audit your processes. This should be a straightforward exercise, but it may also show any changes or shortcuts that your team has adopted to be more efficient. These can be checked and then included or discarded. This provides you with an opportunity to enforce best practices from the start. It also offers an opportunity to check in with your team on how they feel ahead of the project starting and make sure they are comfortable with the approach.

The second step is to find the right processes to start your automation implementation with. Trying to cover everything in one go is something to avoid, so instead, concentrate on a couple of the priority processes that your team has to carry out. There are already a lot of good automation resources available to help you get started; for instance, there are bundles of integrations and processes called playbooks that you can customize to meet your requirements and then get implemented. Good examples include processes around phishing attempts, incident response for key applications and detecting misconfigurations.

One important point to consider is that any automation project you start should follow your needs, rather than requiring you to change your processes to fit the technology you implement. Your tools should fit into how your organization works, rather than the other way around. In the past, implementations that had to fit around the technology invariably failed to deliver.