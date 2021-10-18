Three Critical Cybersecurity Metrics to Fight Back

A 2021 government survey found that nearly 40% of businesses and over a quarter of charities recently suffered cybersecurity breaches, which is why business leaders worldwide are demanding a data-driven, verifiable response to that critical question. The fight to stay ahead of cyber-attacks has become constant, leading to what Accenture has described as “unsustainable” costs for most businesses. In the modern era, the smarter, proactive response begins with gaining control – evolving how the attack surface is managed – then prioritizing and addressing weaknesses most likely to be exploited.

The first essential step is making sure security teams can quantify three critical metrics:

How many vulnerabilities exist across your hybrid infrastructure? How many of those vulnerabilities are actively being exploited in the wild? How many of those exploitable vulnerabilities are protected by existing security controls?

More Vulnerabilities, More Problems

The current problem with managing cyber-attacks is that the volume of vulnerabilities keeps increasing every year: Based on the latest research from Skybox Research Lab, 18,341 new vulnerabilities were discovered in 2020, with an additional 9444 new vulnerabilities emerging in just the first half of 2021. These numbers constitute a massive and growing challenge that daunts organizational efforts to stay ahead of threats.

Unfortunately, due to limited security resources and network visibility, some organizations take months or even years to remediate known vulnerabilities after patches become available. With so many vulnerability alerts to prioritize and a continued skills shortage, it is vital to target action where it is needed most. But that is impossible without the data aggregation required for advanced vulnerability management.

Security teams often rely on traditional risk scoring systems, namely the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS), to prioritize vulnerabilities. However, CVSS does not give teams adequate context to accurately understand their own risks: Vulnerabilities with high scores are not necessarily the ones that are most likely to be exploited or even reachable in their own infrastructure, a common misconception that can undermine remediation efforts.

Bad actors can operate under the radar whenever organizations don’t know their security weaknesses. For example, hackers used the SolarWinds cyber-attack to transfer malware to multiple targets by exploiting shared supply chain vulnerabilities – issues the targets were unaware of.