Crypto-Procrastination: Preparing for a Quantum Secure Economy, Today

With the US National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST)’s post-quantum cryptographic standards now in place, the phase out of quantum-vulnerable algorithms is possible and is anticipated to occur in the next 10 years. Such standards provide the compliance and technical foundation for proactive planning today.

Fortunately, organizations do not have to respond to abstract risk scenarios or uncertain timelines given that they now have concrete milestones to guide them in their journey to the era of cryptographic assurance.

For sectors like finance and banking, where the security of records underpins global trust and stability, this presents a critical challenge. Quantum-enabled attackers could decrypt sensitive communications , forge digital signatures and compromise important legal documents.

As the era of quantum computing approaches, the foundations of digital security are under threat. Modern cryptographic systems that maintain the confidentiality, authenticity and integrity of data and digital signatures will no longer be secure once a cryptographically relevant quantum computer exists.

Crypto-Procrastination: Why Action is the Best Policy

“Crypto-procrastination” refers to widespread hesitancy to start actions towards the transition to quantum-safe cryptography and improving cryptographic management in organizations.

The term describes how organizations are delaying action on quantum-safe cryptography, due to three main reasons: underestimating the impact of the risk and the associated compliance requirements, misunderstanding the challenges of the transition and treating quantum threats as too distant to merit action.

Part of the challenge lies in the fact that quantum security remains poorly understood across many organizations, making it difficult to elevate as a strategic priority. To act decisively on quantum safety demands a certain depth of knowledge.

Further, with CISOs pressed by immediate threats such as ransomware or nation-state cyber activity, longer-term quantum milestones can seem too distant. This disconnection contributes to inertia at the exact moment when forward planning is most essential.

The longer organizations delay, the greater the risk of compressed implementation timelines which can strain resources, inflate costs and reduce the quality and security of outcomes.

By starting now, institutions can spread investments, integrate changes into regular update cycles, and engage in coordinated sector-wide planning. The advantage is not just risk reduction—it’s long-term resilience, smoother compliance and more informed, cost-effective decision-making.

Navigating the Quantum Security Timelines

Encouragingly, the evolving conversation around quantum timelines, once characterized by speculation, is now giving way to clarity and strategic foresight. While academic debate continues, it has helped raise awareness and sparked productive dialogue within industries.

Many organizations are beginning to recognize that preparing for post-quantum security is not about reacting to an imminent threat, but about building long-term resilience in a measured, standards-aligned way. This shift in mindset is already paving the way for collaborative planning and innovation.

And we do have a certain milestone: Post-quantum cryptography standards are already available and in widespread use (for instance, in web browsing to major search engines), and the end of life of the quantum-vulnerable cryptography has been set between 2030 and 2035.

The need to transition has become a compliance requirement supported not only by standards, but also by sector-specific regulations like the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and PCI-DSS, capturing growing attention from financial supervisors like the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Bank of Israel.

Impact on the Financial Sector

Financial institutions are vulnerable to quantum threats as they depend on cryptography to secure their operations. Customers rely on cryptographic tools to securely authenticate, communicate, and sign documents—all essential to daily financial operations.

The same mechanisms protect the operations among financial institutions in markets, wholesale operations, etc.