Cyber-Attacks: Risk Transference as Crucial as Risk Prevention

It’s a common misconception that large businesses, with their sizable financial assets, are the sole target for ransomware attacks. But small to medium enterprises (SMEs) need to take note: the U.S. Department of Homeland Security claims that 50 to 70 percent of ransomware attacks are aimed at small and medium-sized companies. Surprisingly, most small business owners aren’t seriously considering this risk: a recent study shows that 63% of small business owners think they are immune to a cyber-attack. As most businesses operate on connected data and cloud operations, they are increasingly vulnerable to a range of cyber-attacks, from ransomware to social engineering and data breaches.

For any SME owner or startup founder, the question is not if, but when, your business will be subject to a cyber-attack. Most businesses have some level of cybersecurity tools, policies and plans in place, but risk mitigation is not the only way to prepare and shouldn’t be. Unfortunately, there’s only so much you can do as a business owner.

Risk transference – planning for financial protection to cover the costs of an inevitable cyber-attack – is critical to keeping your business operations up and running and avoiding significant financial losses.

Gauge Your Awareness

Research shows that many tech founders lack awareness of the steps they can take to transfer the risk of a cyber-attack on their business. The same study mentioned earlier found that 58% of tech founders believe they will face a data breach or ransomware attack. Yet, only 34% of tech founders have made an effort to obtain cyber-insurance or transfer their risk. Therefore, an essential component to any ransomware preparedness policy involves purchasing a cyber-insurance policy. There are two kinds of cyber liability insurance: first-party and third-party. First-party cyber liability insurance will help you in the process of getting your own network and systems back up and running after a cyber-attack. Third-party cyber-insurance provides financial help if clients, customers and partners were affected by the cyber-attack on your network and want to sue for damages.

According to a 2021 Ponemon study, the average total cost of a data breach increased by nearly 10% to $4.24m from 2020 to 2021, the highest ever recorded. A good rule of thumb: if a business owner can’t afford their business to be shut down for 12 hours, then that business can’t afford a cyber-attack of any kind. Small business owners must have a financial backup plan when a cyber-attack occurs, whether in the form of a separate savings fund or a third-party cyber-insurance policy.

Prepare For an Attack

Not all small businesses have access to a bevy of lawyers, breach consultants, forensic experts and ransom negotiators at the ready when something wrong happens. This is where cyber-insurance products can provide not only a financial backstop but access to all of these experts to assist a small business with services they may not otherwise have in their arsenal.