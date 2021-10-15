Prioritizing Cybersecurity Awareness Training in the Wake of Phishing Attacks

Security teams are faced with constant worries of protecting the organization against cyber-attacks, and with the increasing threat of phishing, it’s a never-ending game. According to a recent government survey, 39% of businesses and more than a quarter of charities (26%) have suffered cybersecurity breaches or attacks in the last 12 months. Besides, Verizon’s recent data breach report revealed that 36% of breaches involved phishing, 11% more than last year. Phishing attacks won’t be going away anytime soon.

Phishing: The basics

Phishing is a type of fraud where ‘bait’ – often in the form of an urgent request for information from a seemingly trustworthy source – is emailed or texted to users. Phishing attacks can involve tricking a user into clicking on suspicious links, which redirect to a fraudulent, yet convincing-looking, website, e.g., imitating a bank or a retailer or even downloading a malicious attachment. The fake site captures any personal or confidential data entered, which the cybercriminal then uses to hack into real accounts, e.g., the bank account or online retail account. While phishing emails may not catch everyone out, as it’s usually mass mail, all it needs is one or two people to fall for the trick for the attack to be successful.

Several types of phishing scams exist. Spear phishing, for example, targets specific individuals, especially inside an organization – ideal targets could be senior directors who have access to confidential information. With many employees using social media for personal or work purposes, this is another avenue where phishing scams aim to infiltrate organizations – by sharing malicious links via status updates or private messages.

With phishing scams becoming increasingly sophisticated, it’s clear that one click on a fraudulent link could make an organization susceptible to a cyber-attack. So why take the risk? Organizations need to understand that protecting their infrastructure against cyber-attacks does not only lie with security teams, but it also lies with every employee within the business – that means supporting all staff with cybersecurity awareness training. Hence, they know what to look out for. Here are some reasons why organizations need to prioritize cybersecurity awareness training.

Educate Employees or Face the Cost

With the number of phishing attacks increasing throughout the pandemic, the threat to organizations is real. In the UK alone, cybercrime has cost businesses £87m (between 2015-2020). Accidentally sharing confidential information or opening organizations to a vulnerability by falling for phishing scams can have significant implications for organizations. This isn’t just concerning cost but a loss of critical data, regulatory fines, disruption to business and an impact on the company’s reputation.