The Cybersecurity Challenges Facing State and Local Governments

IT departments are focused like never before on keeping their networks and data secure, but they face several critical challenges, says Paul Lipman

Organized criminals, hacktivists, and state-sponsored agents are launching constant, high-profile attacks against commercial organizations, government entities and even critical public infrastructure. This has raised awareness of cybersecurity and created a heightened sense of urgency, as organizations seek to protect their valuable data from theft and distribution on the black market.

Intellectual property, trade secrets, and contract negotiations are lucrative targets for cyber-criminals, with the potential to bring organizations or even industries to their knees. Personal data stolen from companies can be leveraged in devastating identity theft attacks against innocent citizens.

IT departments are therefore focused like never before on keeping their networks and data secure, but they face several critical challenges:

Threats on the Rise

iSheriff is seeing rapid growth in the number of threats. We have seen more than a quarter of a million ransomware variants over the past year, with as many as 60,000 new variants in a single day.

Ransomware acts like a trawling net – casting broadly to snare as large a number of victims as possible in one attempt. These threats have become increasingly complex, conducted over multiple threat vectors in combination.

At the other end of the spectrum are targeted threats, designed to attack a specific organization or even a specific individual. Unlike a typical malware-based infection, targeted attacks are very difficult to block with traditional security products.

Insufficient Funds

The typical state or local government agency spends less than 5% of its IT budget on cybersecurity, compared to over 10% in the typical commercial enterprise. If we bear in mind that some of the world’s most prominent enterprises have been successfully hacked, and that government agencies are faced with precisely the same security challenges, it is alarmingly clear that state and local agencies’ efforts are woefully underfunded.