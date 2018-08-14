Cybersecurity: A Big Deal in Mergers & Acquisitions

Due in no small part to the steady stream of high impact, high-profile breaches, cybersecurity has evolved from a niche worry to a serious business-level concern. A breach can lead to lost intellectual property, weakened credibility in the eyes of the public and a host of other undesirable consequences.

One area of risk that is often overlooked is the impact that poor cybersecurity can have on mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In the context of an M&A transaction, it is critical to understand the nature and significance of the risk profile in the organization’s network. This evaluation could have a huge impact on the value the acquirer places on the target company and will influence the successfulness of the deal.

For example, the disclosure of two massive data breaches that recently effected a large web services provider had an immense effect on the deal price. Following the breach, the acquiring company paid hundreds of millions of US dollars less than originally planned.

To avoid such a situation, what are the main cybersecurity risks that come with M&As, and how can these be mitigated?

The Insider Threat

Employees really are the first line of defense of any organization from a cybersecurity perspective. One of the highest periods of risk for insider threats occurs during M&A activities because the workforce is concerned about their jobs and well-being. Having a thorough identity and access management strategy that includes the deployment of tools and process can provide a foundation for mitigating insider threat. It enables organizations to integrate systems with user behavior analytics and/or security information and event management. This allows for more granular control and auditability before, during and after the transaction.

Additionally, it’s imperative to train employees and make them aware of common risks, best practices and their place in the larger cybersecurity picture. By educating employees, we are less likely to see potential breaches. In the process of onboarding new employees through M&A, the acquiring business should audit and run them through full awareness training and have them sign up to revised security processes, ensuring that the entire workforce is upholding the same level of security practices. However, organizations can’t be complacent after the onboarding is complete.

Every new employee should go through cybersecurity awareness training – at Optiv, we recommend training be done at least annually.