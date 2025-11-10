It’s Friday afternoon. The weekend is about to kick off when suddenly you receive word from your IT department that all systems have been encrypted.

The hackers, a ransomware group that’s been making its rounds inflicting financial pain and misery on multiple companies, communicates that all will go back to normal if you just do one little thing: pay them $5 million or the rest of the world, including those pesky competitors that have been biting at your heels, will get a front-row seat to the exposure of your precious data.

What do you do? What don’t you do? Your mind starts racing as the weight of the world — your company’s business and future — hangs in the balance. As the company’s CEO, you have to decide what to do next or face the potential consequences.

As someone who has successfully negotiated more than 40 ransomware incidents across 15 countries, including the US, EU nations, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, I have firsthand experience on how this story should play out.

It starts with understanding exactly who and what you’re dealing with.

First, at this scale, the ransomware gang is likely running a professional SaaS-style operation. Second, they’re on the hunt for any signs of weakness from their victims. Third, and most crucially, these hackers are on their own deadline.

Ransomware Hackers are Highly Sophisticated: Be Prepared

Major ransomware gangs like LockBit, BlackCat and RansomHub run like highly organized SaaS vendors.

With affiliates, customer ‘support’ dashboards and all the sophisticated processes that make a business a business, these gangs are able to effectively target hundreds of organizations.

At the time of its takedown in 2024, LockBit targeted over 2,000 companies worldwide and received over $120 million in ransom.

This sophistication makes them dangerous but not invincible. Organizations that match their preparation with a ransomware gang’s own can leverage this point to reduce demands or even call them out on bluffs.