Whenever there’s a data breach, it’s easy to get caught up in the root cause analysis – a misconfigured device, an unpatched application, an employee falling for a phishing attack, you name it. Really, the root causes of most breaches are not these moment-in-time errors. Instead, they are almost always shortsighted decisions made well before the breach ever occurs.

By making better decisions relating to security funding and operations, enterprises can dramatically reduce the likelihood of a breach months, or even years, down the road. There are the top five most common pitfalls that cause enterprises to increase the risk of a breach.

Pitfall 1: Failing to budget for professional services along with product renewal costs

Most of us who wish to stay healthy understand the value of visiting the doctor at regular intervals for checkups. Unfortunately, many enterprises do not adapt this recipe for personal health to their security environments. This manifests itself in their budgets – they budget for product/maintenance renewals, but not for professional services to determine if their products are performing the way they should.

This “set it and forget it” mentality has led to an epidemic of sub-optimally configured and deployed security tools that create wide gaps in a business’ defenses. This is why so many enterprises today find themselves with massively complex, disparate and expensive-to-manage security infrastructures that, when all is said and done, are largely ineffective against modern adversaries.

One other thing to consider: many organizations assume that security OEMs are the best resource for deploying and optimizing their security environments. The reality is, OEMs are manufacturers, not security services integrators (SSIs), and their expertise is often limited to their own technology suite.

To truly understand one’s infrastructure, it’s critical to have assessments conducted by technology-neutral professional services organizations that can provide strategic guidance on infrastructure rationalization and optimization.

Pitfall 2: Trying to do it all yourself

Many organizations take a “do it yourself” approach to security technology implementation. Security skillsets are more readily available today on the employee market than ever before, and it is easy to fall into the trap of trying to save money by using internal staff to deploy new technologies. Not surprisingly, this can lead to problems ranging from configuration issues, to sub-optimal use of product features.

In fact, DIY deployments are one of the most common sources of vulnerability causing data breaches. One of our OEM partners recently shared a statistic with me that they derived from in-house data – 95 percent of clients that had a breach were “do it yourselfers.”

While it’s understandable that many IT and security personnel want to take on product deployment in-house – largely due to budget constraints – it often results in one of two undesirable scenarios: