'AI Will Revolutionize Every Aspect of Connectivity,' Argue Cyber Experts

The webinar opened with the rousing claim by Leary that AI-driven change is needed if mounting network challenges are to be addressed: "The recent Google Cloud outage is still being investigated, but it was identified as a networking issue."

The webinar was led by Mark Leary, research director for network analytics and automation at the IDC. Joining him were Andrew Coward, GM, software defined networking, at IBM; Kevin Deierling, senior vice president of NVIDIA; and Gaurav Rastogi, senior director, R&D, of VMware.

The synopsis of the webinar argued that artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how networks are built and operated in the most profound of ways. Additionally, IT professionals are more reliant than ever on networks to keep enterprises agile, secure and competitive. As a result, advanced tools are needed to keep networks running at optimal levels. AI plays a critical part in making network operations simpler, smarter, more secure and faster.

"AI will revolutionize every aspect of connectivity," was the bold message delivered during a recent webinar by the IDC titled ' AI with everything – the future of Artificial Intelligence in Networking. '

"The Facebook problem a month ago, same thing, another networking matter. We've seen a wealth of these problems over the last few years. This is Facebook, Google, AWS, people with a lot of sophisticated expertise available to them. Yet, they're having trouble with the complexity that networks present to them."

Leary warned that the pressures on network professionals are building, with network professionals experiencing new challenges. Additionally, they recognize the need to make networks not just better but simpler: "For that, we really have to turn to smarter systems that are driven by AI and machine learning," he contended.

Yet, it's crucial to get a good understanding of what you want from AI, emphasized Leary. "IT and network automation is a top concern for senior execs." He added that "It's a tremendous opportunity for AI to bring its smarts, not only in areas like development and governance but also the triggering of automated events and directing of automated activities."

"AI offers a more dynamic network infrastructure," he explained. "One that's easier to manage, that's more secure and that is better at adapting to requirements as they develop.

"It's about trying to figure out how to get better at delivering a truly resilient infrastructure. Whether you're small, medium or large, AI should be infused within your IT infrastructure. AI infusion is something that you don't really see, but you realize the benefits soon enough."

AI Trends

With the conversation shifting to the trends industry leaders are noting, Coward remarked that he sees customers shifting towards network data gathering from disparate sources, such as WiFi or the wide area network and even the cloud. However, "they find they can't quickly solve problems," he said. "The paradox is that the more information they've collected, the less clarity they seem to get. Attention is now switching to how to use AI to separate out the noise and focus on what's the real problem."

Deierling commented that enterprises want to be able to operationalize data by using machine learning to "write a program that can then do inferencing to guide activities."

"We're seeing the atomization of the network, the breaking up of monolithic applications and the rise of containerized microservices. The impact is massive," he said. "Suddenly, you've got a thousand times more east-west traffic inside of the network. Instead of being embedded into a single software program, you have connections between all these micro services and the zero trust environment."

Deierling also highlighted the role AI can play in natural language processing: "All of that is incredibly dependent on the network. For someone to engage with an AI device and get human response times means that the network needs to be operating flawlessly. It all has to happen in real time, and there's so much data being processed."

AI: Worries and Solutions

However, AI is not a silver bullet, warned Rastogi, and we shouldn't discount the human element: "When decisions are built on AI, there will be false positives," he warned. Therefore, the efficacy of what AI is doing needs to be measured.

"AI will never be black and white or offer 100% accuracy in decisions. There will always be times when it can be wrong and humans need to come in and help that out. Decisions must be in tune with what security or network admin intuition says."

This issue is increasingly addressed, replied Coward, who has seen organizations develop digital twins to test out what changes to their infrastructure might mean. "If the digital twin survives, then you know that you're probably in a good place to post that to the rest of the network," he explains. "There are some interesting ways of understanding a new model."