Fast and Furious Phishing Attacks – The Race Against Time Matters

When it comes to defense against phishing attacks, the race against time matters because users are quick to open and click on these attacks. Security tools for email and web browsers are designed to provide protections against the majority of common and known phishing attacks and malware — but given the reality of sophisticated socially engineered phishing threats that continue to evolve and fast user time-to-click behaviors, most current security protections are too slow to be effective against zero-hour threats.

Attackers hook nearly all phishing victims within mere minutes after the first user opens and clicks on a malicious email, attachment, or URL — then shutting down the phishing site URL and moving on after a few hours. With so much at stake, successful protection of an organization’s employees against the variety of different phishing scams require a high-speed, highly automated approach.

Data from various studies show that a variety of different attack vectors are being used and successful phishing attacks depend on a quick response from users:

Email phishing is a major threat, but phishing attack vectors have expanded to target people via ads, pop-ups, social media, search, IM, SMS, rogue apps, and more. Security teams need to make sure employees are protected against these other phishing lures too.

A continued focus on the timeline of phishing attacks shows how much is at stake based on just the first few minutes of phishing attacks, and makes it clear why successful front-end protection of your organization’s employees against phishing attacks requires a high-speed, highly automated, real-time approach that is designed to operate faster than both users and attackers. The sheer volume of domain names and URLs and the speed at which they change only exacerbates the problem.

Analysis makes it painfully clear that manual efforts to identify, verify, and remediate phishing attacks by generalized IT staff is much too slow to be effective. For some CISOs, the solution for protection is simply to block all URLs for a couple days, but this practice also impedes users from conducting legitimate business tasks and reduces productivity.

This is an old-school and obstructive approach to security and risk that most security leaders have rightly been working to do away with.

Luckily there’s more automated and effective ways to detect and defend against phishing attacks at the beginning of their lifecycle. Security solution providers can combine the visibility and scale of a global, cloud-based security platform with continuous, automated analysis and correlation of data across billions of URLs per day — at speeds which are fast enough to turn detection of malicious phishing sites into more effective protection.

In addition, solutions that close the loop between detection and protection — like integrating with network firewalls or DNS services to automate blocking of malicious sites — are designed to move defenders even closer towards the vision of a dynamic, real-time defense. Blending real-time analytics, automation, and integration across a broad observation space reflects the agile, technology-based approach to security that defenders need to have going forward to successfully manage the highly dynamic risk of phishing attacks.

A combination of pre-delivery detection and protection and post-delivery protection and response, leveraging the expertise and focus of specialized solution providers, is by far the fastest and most effective approach in the accelerating race against time.

Compromising on any key phishing-specific security features can leave your organization vulnerable to today’s fast-moving, web-based threats. With tens of thousands of new phishing URLs appearing each day, it only takes one successful phishing attack to cause organizational mayhem.