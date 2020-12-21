Security from the White House

Danny Bradbury outlines how President-elect Joe Biden can tackle a challenging cybersecurity landscape.

Each successive US administration advocates change, but as we enter 2021, reform is more urgent than ever. President-elect Joe Biden faces challenges on all fronts. He has already promised a flurry of executive orders when he takes office. As he rethinks policy across the board, what are the biggest cyber-issues facing his administration? How will he tackle them as he also wrestles with disease, the economy and climate change? Cyber-threats to the US are at an all-time high, encompassing both existing and emerging challenges. Phishing and ransomware attacks continue to worsen, while AI attacks could easily evolve from a worry to a clear and present danger.

Emerging Threats

While some posit more efficient hacking as a threat from AI, others are more concerned with its ability to supercharge another evolving threat: disinformation. Sarah Kreps is non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, where her research focuses on the intersection of technology and international relations, and is also the John L. Wetherill professor at Cornell University. She argues that cyber-operations are asymmetric, meaning that small operations with minimal funding can have amplified effects. She worries that AI will further lower the barrier for disinformation operations. “Synthetic text will enable other countries to optimize manipulation, creating credible and inflammatory content that then, using the same tools as used to improve marketing, can be targeted at individuals to maximize impact and malicious intent,” she warns. While some foreign actors will focus on disinformation, others will continue to target US critical national infrastructure. Eric Novotny, Hurst senior professorial lecturer at American University’s School of International Service, points out that this infrastructure straddles private and public sector interests. “All of these sectors of the economy are in private hands, essentially, but now the government seems to play a role,” he says. That creates an urgent problem, warns Susan Landau, bridge professor in cybersecurity and policy at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. “Unlike the UK, for example, which has the National Cyber Security Centre, the US does not have deep government involvement with the private sector,” she explains. “In the absence of anything like that, we have continued to suffer great losses.”

Lack of Federal Leadership

Now more than ever, the US needs federal leadership to address these challenges. Jody Westby, head of technology and advisory services firm Global Cyber Risk LLC, advised the Department of Homeland Security on cybersecurity research and development for eight years. She sees nothing but a vacuum in federal leadership. “There just has not been the organization and importance,” she says, drawing a contrast with the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA). “They’re doing some amazing things in cybersecurity, and they budget for it,” she adds, “but we haven’t had the spending, the priority and the leadership to get prepared for this.” The Obama administration, like the Bush administration before it, appointed Howard Schmidt as a White House cybersecurity advisor, replacing him with Michael Daniel in 2012. “When that position went away in 2018, it was a step back on the policy side. I have no doubt it impacted the threat side as well,” argues Sasha O’Connell, executive in residence in the Department of Justice, Law and Criminology, School of Public Affairs at American University and director of its Terrorism and Homeland Security Policy Master’s program. She also served as the chief policy advisor on science and technology at the FBI. With no one guiding things at the top, agencies compete to handle cybersecurity, warns James Lewis, senior vice-president and director of the Technology and Public Policy program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “You’ve got the FBI, NSA and DHS competing to be the cybersecurity agency, and no strong White House mechanisms for deconflicting that,” he says, recalling a time when the lines were clearer. DHS was the domestic cyber-lead, while the FBI led on law enforcement and the DoD led military activities.

Lack of International Support

Domestic challenges aren’t the only ones facing the US. As it faces an array of foreign adversaries, international support is vital. That is unfortunate for a country that has spent four years burning bridges. “The US should have led internationally,” laments Westby. “Instead, it created the CLOUD Act in secret.” That partnership allows the US to demand data from US service providers storing data in other jurisdictions. It is based on bilateral agreements – the first of which the US signed with the UK – rather than multilateral ones. Agreements like these, along with broader international rifts created by the Trump administration in areas ranging from trade to the environment, make it harder to foster multilateral support. “We’re okay with Australia and Japan, but we’re not okay with Europe,” warns Lewis. “To have a partnership with Europe, you must build a partnership with Germany, and that’s something [the outgoing] administration has been incapable of doing.” That’s a big sticking point for another challenge facing the US: privacy. This issue, linked closely with cybersecurity, runs through both domestic and international politics. The Privacy Shield, which replaced the Safe Harbor initiative for exchanging data between the US and Europe, is now dead, leaving the EU and US trying to resurrect a new option. Any sensible adequacy agreement between the US and Europe would need a robust federal privacy law first, warns Landau. At present, it has a patchwork of state-level data protection laws. The divided Senate that the Biden administration faces will make legislation more difficult to pass.

How to Move Forward

A national cyber-director role should be the first priority for a new administration, advises O’Connell in a report that she co-authored on the subject. This role would not have governing power, but it would have the ability to get people around the table. “When the national cyber-director calls a meeting, people come,” she says. “It’s really only at the White House that you get that level of convening power.” The individual would tackle not just threats, but emerging cyber-policy issues ranging from lawful access to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, O’Connell says. The latter currently shelters platforms like Facebook from liability for what their users post, making it a crucial issue in an age of disinformation. Those cyber-policies also cover approaches to national security, she continues, adding that the national cyber-director should have a seat on the National Security Council. “This person should have coordination, responsibility and authority on both defensive and offensive cyber-operations in the US.”

