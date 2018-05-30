There have been two notable evolutions made by hackers recently in the DDoS arena. First, there’s been an expansion of botnets. They’ve moved beyond PCs to compromised Internet of things (IoT) devices and cloud services. That’s vastly expanded the possible sources of attacks.

The second has been the use of highly distributed attack patterns, commonly referred to as carpet-bombing. The two are connected and reflect a sophisticated understanding by the attackers of the limitations of current DDoS defensive technologies.

Most DDoS defenses rely on a simple baseline model to identify ‘abnormal’ surges in traffic towards a specific target. This is an imprecise identification that lacks context, resulting in a lot of false positives. Suspect traffic is routed by a backhaul link to a mitigation appliance; however, much of the re-routed traffic can actually be legitimate. Thus, the process is resource intensive and costly

It also lacks the network-wide visibility to map attacks back to actual user experience, making it difficult to keep affected (and poor quality-intolerant) customers appraised of the situation.

In the age of IoT and cloud, it’s getting worse for these traditional defenses. Because the botnets that carry out the attacks have vastly expanded, it is now possible to carry out terabit-level attacks from hundreds of thousands and — not too far off — even millions of compromised devices. Traditional defenses have a harder time dealing with so many flows coming from so many different directions. They are not good at multi-vector attacks.

For example, the attack on the DNS provider DYN, back in October 2016, caused the entire network that DYN was on to suffer massive slow-down. Carried out by the Mirai botnet, which had hundreds of thousands of badly secured IoT devices and compromised cloud servers enslaved, it affected thousands of users. Although it had been initiated by a single attacker, the attack took down the entire infrastructure for a number of hours.

The challenge, if you’re a DNS provider like DYN, is that this DNS-based attack traffic looks like all the other traffic on your network — the perfect diversion. So while you struggle to find out what’s going on with your DNS service, the hijacked cloud servers come into play delivering a high impact, high-bandwidth TCP attack that takes the servers out altogether.

This combination of different attack sources and different attack vectors created the most impactful attack that we have ever seen.

An example of the other side of the coin is a carpet-bomb attack that often results in false negatives. As a method of attack, it evades the “big surge” method of detection. It doesn’t just affect a single target, although a single organization may, in the end, be the target. It affects tens of thousands of users and makes it harder to see who the target actually is.

Fortunately, as we’ve said, there are innovations on the defensive side that can help. We have identified five principles of the new approach to fighting DDoS: