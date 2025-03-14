Preparing for the Realities of a Ransomware Confrontation

While everyone knows how prevalent ransomware has become, many organizations remain caught off guard when they suffer an attack. They learn the hard way that attempting to improvize mid-crisis can have devastating consequences.

I’ve received these calls more than a few times. And with extortion continuing to serve as a go-to tactic for threat actors, more business leaders will likely find themselves making these desperate calls.

Their business is paralyzed by ransomware. Restoring systems from backups provides a viable alternative to paying criminals, but the risk of data exposure threatens their reputation. They will have some hard choices to make in the next couple of hours, and their decisions could be worth millions.

Picture the scene. It’s late on a Sunday when the phone rings. On the other end is the CEO of a multimillion-dollar company, desperate for guidance.

The Psychological Dynamics of Ransomware Negotiations

Ransomware negotiations are deeply asymmetrical. On the one hand, the attacker enters the scenario with all the cards. They are in control and can afford a measured, calculated approach.

Contrasting this, their target will likely be unprepared and close to panic. That’s the way the attacker wants it; a victim who is scrambling to respond is more likely to cave to their ransom demands.

The advice is always to not pay; however, the growth in negotiation firms suggests advice is being provided to victims such as whether to pay, how much and who should negotiate.

Paying the ransom, aside from the moral implications of funding organized crime, provides no guarantee that stolen data will be returned, or that the exposure of data on leak sites will be taken down.

Furthermore, even where a decryption key is provided it is often so poorly written that the recovery will take longer and cost more than expected.

Still, in the heat of the moment, and with so much at stake, it’s easy to see why so many companies are giving into even the most exorbitant demands: it seems like a quick fix that will simply make it all go away.

To get through the crisis with both systems and financials intact, businesses need to be prepared to meet their attackers on even ground, thereby denying them the leverage they seek.

The Key Steps in Ransomware Preparation

Preparation is the foundation of resilience against ransomware, yet many organizations are caught unprepared when an attack occurs.

The first step in readying for ransomware is the development of a formal policy, with established retainers for expertise to support the organisation should they fall victim.

Are there circumstances in which payment will be considered? And if so, which negotiation firm will handle negotiations on behalf of the business?

Establishing this clarity is essential but often overlooked — go and check for your payment policy after you finish this article, and I bet you’ll be disappointed.

This clarity of an agreed approach ensures your team isn’t debating million-dollar decisions during a crisis. While refusing payment should be the ideal default, it’s still important to have this marked as official policy (of course verifying with legal counsel whether any such approach is even viable).

Establishing retainers with incident response or ransomware negotiators is equally important. These prearranged relationships guarantee swift access to the right help when time is critical. Without them, organizations often face costly delays as they scramble for available experts with no notice.

In making these preparations, it’s important to remember ransomware is not just an IT problem; it’s a core business problem. Leadership teams, including the CEO and board, must collaborate with IT and security heads to create a unified response strategy.

Organizations can only effectively minimize the damage caused by an attack by aligning technical and business priorities.

Alongside a solid response plan and policy, I also recommend decision makers spend time getting to know their potential adversaries to lessen their psychological advantage.

Facing the Chilling Detachment of Ransomware Negotiators

One aspect of a ransomware attack that often shocks victims is the aggressor’s chilling level of emotional detachment.

For them, extortion is just business — cold, calculated, and entirely impersonal. They only care about filling their bank accounts and are impervious to the devastating financial and emotional consequences.

I’ve seen the human cost of these crimes up close. There have been small business owners facing financial ruin because they can’t operate, as well as deeply personal blackmail cases.

The detachment of orchestrating everything remotely makes it even easier for callous criminals to carry out these attacks.

Business decision makers must be aware that they are seen as little more than numbers on a balance sheet. These people cannot be reasoned with or negotiated with in good faith.

The Growing Professionalization of Ransomware Crime

Another important factor to contend with is just how highly developed these groups have become.

Forget the basement-dwelling, hoodie-clad loner; these are sophisticated criminal enterprises. Many have all the trappings of a successful, legitimate business: R&D teams, affiliate programs, and structured profit models.

This professionalization has allowed ransomware gangs to scale operations and innovate rapidly. In recent years, we have seen some significant tactical shifts as they adapt to new defensive solutions and processes.

One key trend is the move from data availability to confidentiality. Now, attackers couple encryption with extortion, threatening to sell or leak confidential information to extract higher payouts.

This evolution makes ransomware even more dangerous. For businesses, the stakes are no longer just downtime but the potential exposure of sensitive data and all the reputational, regulatory and legal damage that entails.

While preparation is critical, prevention remains the best defense against ransomware. Stopping attacks before they happen spares organizations from the immediate impact of enforced downtime and the long-term impacts of recovery.

There are some straightforward but essential prevention fundamentals. Test backups regularly, train employees to spot phishing attempts, patch vulnerabilities promptly and conduct routine penetration testing. These measures address many of the entry points attackers rely on.

Denying the Gangs an Easy Target

Preparation, prevention and leadership are the keys to surviving ransomware. Ransomware gangs are geared around shock, awe and intimidation, and their ideal victim is scared and unprepared.

Organizations that invest in proactive strategies and establish clear processes and policies will be far better equipped to deny an attacker the expected soft target.