Your organization is being attacked through AI systems your security team doesn’t even know exist.

That’s not a hypothetical statement. It’s an operational reality for most organizations in 2026. While CISOs focus on ransomware, zero-day vulnerabilities, and identity threats, an emerging risk has quietly expanded – driven not by sophisticated threat actors, but by well-intentioned employees trying to do their jobs.

Shadow AI is your new perimeter. And most organizations don’t have adequate governance in place to defend it.

How We Got Here

AI adoption for the past three years has followed a familiar pattern: business units moved fast, security wasn’t in the room, and IT found out after deployment.

Data scientists fine-tuned models on customer or proprietary datasets without security review. Developers embedded API keys in code. Employees uploaded sensitive company information into consumer AI tools without a second thought.

The Samsung incident in March 2024 made headlines and shone a light on a very real emerging problem. Engineers used ChatGPT to debug source code and inadvertently exposed sensitive semiconductor data. The employees weren’t rogue actors – they were using AI tools to solve problems efficiently. The failure was organizational: no policy, no technical controls, no governance structure to prevent it.

This pattern has repeated across industries, without the headlines and largely undetected. And the reason it goes undetected is precisely why it’s dangerous. Traditional security controls aren’t designed to catch what most organizations still treat as an AI governance problem – not a security one.

AI Expands the Attack Surface in Ways Firewalls Can’t Address

The core challenge is that AI systems introduce threat vectors that fall entirely outside traditional security frameworks.

Data poisoning allows attackers to corrupt training data and manipulate model behavior at a foundational level. A fraud detection model might be engineered to miss specific transaction patterns. A claims processing model might systematically misclassify certain inputs. Without governance over training data provenance and integrity – and in the absence of malware, unauthorized access, or alerts – these manipulations can go undetected indefinitely.

Prompt injection is the AI equivalent of SQL injection. An attacker embeds malicious instructions in natural language inputs – for example, a support ticket, a document summary request, or a customer message – and with no stopgaps in place, the model ends up following instructions it was never meant to receive. Traditional intrusion detection doesn’t flag it. There’s no anomalous network traffic. There’s just a conversation that went wrong.

Third-party AI supply chain risk is the most underestimated vector. When an organization integrates an external LLM API, it implicitly trusts the vendor’s training data, update pipeline, data retention practices, and adversarial robustness. But the reality is, a vendor can be SOC 2 compliant and still ship models with exploitable vulnerabilities. Standard vendor risk management isn’t designed to evaluate these types of risks – and most organizations haven’t updated them to try.

Credential exposure through Shadow AI closes the loop. Developers working outside formal procurement processes routinely embed API keys in code, re-use credentials across systems, or integrate AI services without governance oversight. A single compromised key could expose not just one system, but every data interaction your organization has had with that provider.

What unites these vectors is that none of them trigger conventional security alerts. They don’t look like attacks; they look like normal business activity. Until they don’t.

The Fix Isn’t Technical – It’s Structural

The instinct is to treat this as a technical problem, but it misses the root cause. You cannot patch a governance failure.

AI governance and cybersecurity have evolved as separate functions, with separate leadership, separate priorities, and no shared accountability for the risks that live between them.

Data science teams optimize for speed and capability. Security teams defend the perimeter. Compliance teams track regulations that haven’t caught up to production reality. The result is predictable: no single function owns AI security end-to-end, and that gap is exactly where Shadow AI lives.

Closing this gap requires deliberate collaboration between AI governance and cybersecurity. In practice, that means four things.

Visibility first. Inventory all AI systems across your organization, including internally developed models, third-party SaaS tools, cloud APIs, open-source models, and the Shadow AI systems. Note what each system does, what data it uses, who maintains it, and which external services it depends on. This exercise alone will reveal how much unmanaged AI is already operating in your environment.

Integrated accountability. Cybersecurity needs a seat at the AI governance table, with actual authority (not just advisory input) and the ability to block deployments that introduce unacceptable risk. A cross-functional committee including security, data science, compliance, risk, and legal isn’t bureaucracy – it’s the mechanism that prevents the next incident.

AI-specific controls. Training data validation; input validation/output filtering for prompt injection, vendor assessments with AI-specific security criteria, API credential governance, audit logs for AI system interactions, and red-teaming focused on your AI ecosystem. This is where AI governance and cybersecurity have to build something together – neither function has all the pieces alone.

Expertise investment. Security teams need fluency on AI-specific threat models. The gap between traditional cybersecurity knowledge and AI security is real, and it carries real risk exposure.

The Cost of Waiting

CISOs who defer AI governance until the perfect framework or regulatory clarity emerges will find themselves perpetually behind. The threat surface is expanding now. The incidents are happening now. The governance deficit is measurable today.

AI governance and cybersecurity are not the same discipline, but they can no longer operate in separate lanes. The organizations that close this gap fastest will be the ones that build deliberate collaboration between these two functions: shared visibility, shared risk language, and shared accountability for a class of systems that neither can secure alone.

Shadow AI thrives in the dark. Governance is what turns the light on.