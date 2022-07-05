2022: A Checklist for the Year of Heightened Cyber Risk

With greater threat comes greater responsibility. As 2022 is a year of heightened cyber risk, it's vital to ensure that your organization takes the necessary steps to protect itself.

In response to a heightened cyber threat, an organization should have a plan in place on how to proactively prepare and react when the situation arises.

What Factors Change the Cyber Risk for an Organization?

An organization's cyber risk status may change based on a few factors. These include:

Geopolitical tensions such as the Ukraine-Russia war could directly impact organizations using Russian vendors

A zero-day vulnerability that is actively exploited in the wild

How interconnected they are with other businesses and organizations that have been affected by a vulnerability

Hacktivism related to a specific event, sector or even country

All of the above reasons may lead to a change in cyber risk. Therefore, a balancing act between risk and your organization's defenses is essential. These factors leading to increased risk may require additional controls such as changed priorities in logging and monitoring, temporary changes to WAF and DDoS configurations, etc.

Now What...

To increase cyber alertness across its infrastructure, an organization's ability lies in doing its homework in these two areas:

Keeping a minimal attack surface ensures your organization's attack surface is in check, offering little opportunity to attackers. Reducing the impact of an attack ensures your organization can cut the effectiveness of an attack during an incident.

Security Checklist

The most crucial part of understanding is that cybersecurity fundamentals must not be ignored across systems, devices and networks.

Phishing Response

Employees should be well-trained on how to identify and report phishing attacks. They should also know what to do if they think they may have fallen victim to one.

Check Your Internet Footprint

In the current threat landscape, checking your organization's internet footprint is more important than ever. This means understanding what information is publicly available about your organization online and ensuring that this information is accurate and up-to-date.

Ensure that remote working arrangements are secure and that employees understand their responsibilities to protect devices and underlying sensitive information.

Patching

Check your system patching cycle and ensure you are up to date on desktops, laptops and mobile devices.

Utilize automatic updates where possible; this makes your job more accessible and ensures these are applied as soon as released by vendors.

Ensure that firmware on devices such as routers and firewalls is updated.

Run a patch audit against internet-facing devices to ensure these are not vulnerable. During COVID, many critical and high-risk issues were exploited on the internet-facing security devices (VPNs, gateways, firewalls).

P.S. Do not fall for the 'patch everything' advice; follow a risk-focused approach to patching.

Authentication and Access Controls

Regularly review user permissions and access controls to ensure they are up to date and appropriate. Ensure that multi-factor authentication (MFA) is enforced and privileged accounts are reviewed.