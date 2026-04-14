Are Rainbow Tables Still Relevant in 2026?

Rainbow tables have long been part of the password cracking playbook. These precomputed lookup tables map hashes back to their original plaintext values. Instead of brute forcing a password from scratch, an attacker can use these “cheat sheets” to reverse unsalted hashes far more efficiently.

Mandiant’s early 2026 release served as the final nail in the coffin for NTLMv1. By publishing 8.6TB of rainbow tables, Google’s cybersecurity subsidiary essentially "open-sourced" the ability to bypass this legacy protocol. Their goal was transparent: to prove that NTLMv1 is no longer a hurdle for even the most basic attacker.

To understand what this release really means, organizations need to look at how attackers have traditionally used rainbow tables, what it takes to make them effective, and how today’s cracking techniques have evolved beyond them.

How Attackers Use (and Ignore) Rainbow Tables

Attackers use rainbow tables by taking a known hashing algorithm, precomputing large numbers of possible passwords and their corresponding hashes, and storing the results. When they obtain a target hash, they can look it up rather than compute it from scratch.

However, this only works under specific conditions. Rainbow tables have historically been associated with legacy protocols like NTLMv1, which lack salting, allowing identical passwords to produce identical hashes.

Even then, the hardware available today means rainbow tables are just one option. Cracking NTLMv1, for example, involves reducing the hash into its underlying DES components, a construction that’s significantly weaker than modern algorithms like SHA-256.

With hardware like an Nvidia RTX 5090, attackers can brute force those components quickly enough that precomputation becomes a convenience, not a requirement.

Are Rainbow Tables Still Relevant?

In most real-world scenarios, not really. Attackers don’t need to precompute huge tables of potential password hashes anymore. Infostealers have made it easy to gather huge numbers of passwords to use in attacks.

If a password has already appeared in a previous breach, an attacker doesn’t need to reverse a hash; they can just check if it matches something they already know. That’s why it’s crucial that organizations maintain updated breached password lists to catch compromised credentials. It’s here that specialized solutions like Specops Password Policy help.

Its Breached Password Protection feature continuously screens credentials against a database of more than 5.8 billion known breached passwords, blocking known-exposed values and reducing the likelihood of reuse.