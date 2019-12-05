Year in Review: Cybercrime

Kylie Jenner recently became the world’s youngest billionaire in history and the youngest self-made billionaire of all time. Her success drove me to think about the millionaires and potentially billionaires in cybercrime, and what the numbers look like as an industry in 2019.

In recent years, the definition of cybercrime has evolved from traditional calculations based on the cost of stolen information and to now factoring in ransomware and attacks on industrial control systems and IoT devices. These device-driven attacks don’t seek to make their profits based on a direct payout, but more so on business disruption. Ransomware, which aims to lock, copy, or destroy data for the benefit of a financial payout, also creates a timely and flourishing revenue stream. Ransomware, in itself, is estimated to be an $11.5bn industry, demonstrating how this new endeavor of crime pays.

The Costs

The Ninth Annual Cost of Cybercrime Study by Ponemon has pegged the average cost of cybercrime at $13.0m per organization, an increase of $1.4m over the past year. Risk IQ also conducted research that placed the cost of cybercrime on the global economy at $2.9m every minute, for a total of $1.5tn. These are just a couple of the many different estimates, which range from billions to trillions. Some would argue that these numbers are all potentially underrepresented because a fair amount of cybercrime simply goes undetected, particularly with industrial espionage where the theft of confidential documents is difficult to track.

Breaking this down further, a single malware attack in 2018 cost, on average, more than $2.6mi, and other attacks such as malware, web-based attacks, denial-of-service, and malicious insiders all tracked at average costs exceeding one million dollars related to information loss and business disruption.

The Momentum

Throughout 2019, financial services, governments, consumer goods, retail and utilities remained top targets with a dramatic rise in attack percentages in the areas of automotive, life sciences and travel. The results ultimately show that no industry is immune from an attack.

Are we getting ahead and will attacks slow down or stop? It’s highly unlikely given the following reasons:

The economic benefits, which are attracting organized crime

Interests in political interference and disruption by nation states

Limited prosecutions facilitated by the anonymity of the internet

From 2019-2023, analysts are now projecting that $5.2tn in global value will be at risk from cyber-attacks, creating a financial mecca for attackers and a daunting task for defenders to stop them. This unfortunate trend shows no sign of slowing and as long as cybercrime pays, it is going to remain a significant challenge.