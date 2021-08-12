Interview: Partnering to Bring Cyber-criminals to Justice

Most of the discussion in infosecurity understandably centers on how to defend against and respond to cyber-attacks. Alongside a focus on defense, however, the industry must focus on helping bring perpetrators of these crimes to justice. After all, free from consequence, cyber-criminals can act with impunity, making for a more dangerous world for all.

Finding and prosecuting cyber-attackers who operate anonymously and from any location globally is an onerous task and generally more complex than for other types of criminal activities. Encouragingly, there have been several vital breakthroughs for law enforcement in this area this year. For example, Ukraine arrested members of the CIO ransomware gang in June. Nevertheless, this remains a particularly challenging area for law enforcement.

Discovering the identities of those responsible for attacks usually requires vast amounts of data and intelligence gathering, necessitating significant collaboration between organizations across numerous jurisdictions. It is therefore essential to emphasize that all organizations, big or small, play their part in helping law enforcement disrupt and prosecute cyber-threat actors by actively sharing any insights on cyber-threats that they have.

Companies operating in the technology sector can be instrumental allies in this respect, given the vast levels of threat intelligence data they often hold. This point is highlighted by a mutual data sharing agreement between telecoms firm BT and the international police force Interpol, signed in 2017. As part of this arrangement, BT threat intelligence experts provide data and knowledge to help Interpol uncover cybercrime gangs and individuals operating throughout the world.

Infosecurity recently caught up with two individuals extensively involved in the process: Kevin Brown, managing director for security at BT, and Doug Witschi, assistant director for cybercrime threat response & operations at Interpol. The two individuals discuss how the partnership works, how it assists in bringing cyber-criminals to justice and other effective methods of disrupting the activities of threat actors.

Data Sharing Agreement

Before joining BT, Brown spent 20 years working in law enforcement, and he therefore knows a thing or two about investigating criminal activity. He has combined this knowledge with his experience working in threat intelligence and cybersecurity at BT before being appointed managing director of BT security in 2018.

While working in threat intelligence at BT, Brown felt that “cybercrime was moving at such a pace it was obvious that legislation was never going to keep up.” He believed that as a global company, BT was duty-bound to assist international law enforcement agencies in disrupting these activities across borders, which “as we know is still plagued with challenges.”

Doing so is clearly to the benefit of BT, as it will make itself and its customers more secure in the long-term, but Brown also noted the company “takes responsibility for playing a part in delivering a safer connected world.”

This led to the data-sharing agreement with Interpol, which affects all the countries where BT operates. “It is a very good opportunity for us to share emerging trends, known threats, and when some of the threats do land, and we see an attack in a certain country, very quickly having people on the ground to work with Interpol to understand: is this a regionalized matter, is it a nation-state, is it something that as a globe we need to be worried about?” explained Brown.

From a law enforcement perspective, partnerships such as the one with BT are “absolutely critical,” according to Interpol’s Witschi. “Cybercrime is an issue for all stakeholders connected to the virtual environment, so, ideally, we should all be trying to stamp out the challenges we’ve been identifying and seeing,” he added.

Witschi noted that the key to ensuring such partnerships are effective is to make them ‘collegiate’ rather than ‘transactional’. In essence this means making it beneficial to both parties. “We have our partners as part of our threat discussions on a fortnightly basis,” he explained. “We’re looking at a range of threats that impact and provide opportunities for different partners at different times.”

Witschi, who was previously a detective superintendent at the Australian Federal Police, said that agreements of this nature are crucial for cyber-threats emanating from Interpol member countries that lack cybersecurity resources and expertise at a government level. “What we’ve found with private-public partnerships like the relationship with BT is that we can call on specialist capabilities and certain capacities within those agencies to share a problem and help us to find a solution or strategy,” he said. “It might not necessarily be a law enforcement strategy, it might be a prevention operation, it might be some other activity, but at least we’re starting to have those discussions at a level I don’t think we’ve had previously in the law enforcement realm.”

Building More Public-Private Partnerships

Creating more of these private-public partnerships is essential for Interpol’s strategy to combat cybercrime. Witschi acknowledged, though, that there are several challenges in getting the necessary buy-in from many companies. First is the trust regarding the information shared: “People have to trust the people they’re working with, and there are processes around ensuring the information shared is used in the manner it’s intended, and that there’s not going to be any further repercussions in relation to that,” he stated. Another issue is that “over the last 12 months, we’ve seen organizations that have been attacked become quite insular.” In short, many organizations sadly wish to stay as quiet as possible about the attacks they face.

Such attitudes need to change, and fast. Witschi cited research that predicts global cybercrime costs will reach $6 trn in 2021, which makes it “the most significant crime type of our lifetime.” He added, “When is enough going to be enough? We’ve got a global problem here, and we’ve got to come together as a global community to find a solution to it.”