Interview: Wim Remes, Chairman, (ISC)2 Board of Directors

Nine months into his one-year tenure as chairman of the (ISC)2 board of directors, Wim Remes talks to Eleanor Dallaway about his objectives, achievements and regrets as chair of board, and explains why he considers himself an under-dog...

What's your history with (ISC)2?

I joined the board in 2012, and was initially regarded as a rogue element swimming against the stream. I was the elected as chair last winter.

What are your objectives as chair?

I'm focussing on getting as much value as possible for members, and improving integration with the security community and non-members through involvement with local conferences and inviting non-members to our events. We also need to focus on communicating the value of certification.

What are the main challenges?

Keeping the curriculum up to date and relevant in line with the speed of change in the industry is a key challenge, and a job task analysis continually assess what needs updating and changing. Before I joined, the main criticism was that the CISSP is not relevant, which I never believed to be true.

How crucial is certification for information security professionals?

I'm not a fan of certification being a requirement on a job specification. A certification validates knowledge and experience, but someone without certification may still be qualified. The value certification gives to an individual is more important than ticking a box when applying for a job. The access to the information security community that comes from being an (ISC)2 member is a big driver.