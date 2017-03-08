At the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom on March 2 2017, many relevant parties gathered to discuss neurodiversity and careers in cybersecurity.

The event was organized by IAAC and Cyber Security Challenge UK, sponsored by NCC Group and Northrop Grumman and supported by National Cyber Security Centre, the National Autistic Society and other industry and government bodies.

With the current cybersecurity skills gap, industry is recognizing that people on the autism spectrum can provide invaluable skills to the sector and are often the best performers in technical roles. GCHQ, for example, is one of the biggest employers of autistic people in the country.

At the neurodiversity event, multiple presentations and discussions offered advice to businesses on how to make their workplaces more suitable for autistic candidates and how to attract and hire people on the spectrum.

Despite the fact that only 16% of adults diagnosed with autism are in full-time work, most of the speakers acknowledged that there is a great number of diagnosed and undiagnosed autistic people already working in the cybersecurity industry. Experts said that “diagnosis is unlikely” in those aged over 30. The event sought to offer advice and share best practice for employers on how to support autistic people working in the industry.

Whilst one speaker (who cannot be named because the event was held under Chatham House Rules) said “we often look at autism and think about the problems and barriers to overcome,” adding, “but actually, we need to see the potential and not exclude. We want to shape our workforce in a way that makes it easier for autistic people to be in the cybersecurity workforce.” Recent research by the National Autistic Society, however, shows that 34% of employers think that an autistic person would be unlikely to fit into their team.

The National Autistic Society declared it is trying to change government policy around employment and improve workplace understanding of autism by influencing employers’ practice.

Why Autistic People Make Great Cybersecurity Professionals

The National Autistic Society noted that people on the autistic spectrum are often methodological and detail-orientated, skills that are ideal for business, and in particular, cybersecurity. “The UK has a shortage of digital skills so there is a business case for addressing neurodiversity.”

Holly Foxcroft is a neurodiversity consultant, and a guest speaker at the event. She listed the many benefits of employing an autistic candidate in cybersecurity:

Investigative nature

Inquisitive mindset

Logical

Will always maintain deep level of interest in their role and thus stay on top of the threat landscape

Methodical

Dedicated to their subject matter

“It’s a complete myth that autistic people can’t communicate well,” said Foxcroft. “They can communicate really well about what they’re passionate about.” Another myth, she said, is that autism is mainly prevalent in males. “We believe there are just as many females with the condition,” Foxcroft continued, “there is already an under-representation of women in STEM anyway, so to be an autistic woman is just another barrier.”

Foxcroft highlighted pen testers and SOC analysts as particularly well suited roles for autistic candidates. “Often the desire to reach a senior management level [that includes the management of people] is lessened in autistic people,” she argued, “so they are able to focus more on technical capacity.”

According to Tom Coyle, CEO of Auticon, autistic people have so much to offer the cybersecurity industry that his company only employs those on the autism spectrum. “We have built a successful business on only seeking out the talents in the autistic industry”, he told the audience.

Auticon is an IT and compliance consulting business. “We pride ourselves on creating autism-friendly work environments as well as delivering outstanding quality to our clients,” said Coyle.

“We seek only autistic people because the skills we’re looking for are more prevalent in the autistic community.”

Auticon uses recruitment methods specifically tailored for autism. “We interview absolutely everyone that applies. We don’t judge CVs, work experience, education or interview performance. Instead, we use skills assessments to find out what candidates are really good at and then match up clients with consultants, identifying the projects we know our consultants can really deliver.”

Coyle dispels the myth that autistic people can’t be client facing. “We send them out to client sites, they interact, communicate and present; they do everything anyone else would.”

Auticon offers its consultants in-house job coaches, who ensure that the consultants’ work environments allow them to live up to their full professional potential. “A lot of barriers to autism in the workplace are just little things. Give them the confidence to use terminology, provide support and never use contradictory instructions.”

Many organizations have recently created programs or initiatives for supporting autism in the workplace. Proctor and Gamble have created a work experience program to create opportunities for autistic people without traditional education backgrounds. EY are also providing support to recruit autistic analysts and Microsoft has developed an autistic apprenticeship program.