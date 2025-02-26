99% of Organizations Report API-Related Security Issues

A growing reliance on APIs has fueled security concerns, with nearly all organizations (99%) reporting API-related security issues in the past year. According to the Q1 2025 State of API Security Report by Salt Security, the rapid expansion of API ecosystems—driven by cloud migration, platform integration and data monetization—is outpacing security measures and exposing organizations to increased risk. API Growth and Security Gaps The report, published on Febrary 26, highlights significant API growth, with 30% of organizations experiencing a 51-100% increase in APIs over the past year and 25% reporting growth exceeding 100%.

API Growth Over the Past 12 Months. Credit: Salt Security.

This expansion has created challenges in maintaining accurate API inventories, as 58% of organizations monitor their APIs less than daily and lack confidence in inventory accuracy. Only 20% have achieved real-time monitoring, leaving most vulnerable to security threats. Key API security challenges include: 37% of security issues stem from vulnerabilities such as misconfigurations and broken object-level authorization

34% involve sensitive data exposure

29% relate to authentication failures, highlighting weak access controls “Organizations are facing the challenge of properly cataloging all their APIs so they can be placed into the proper security testing and awareness program,” said Thomas Richards, principal consultant at Black Duck. “The technology can improve workflows and benefit organizations, but we can’t forget the basics of cybersecurity to document, test, and verify best practices in order to innovate securely and manage software risk.”

Security challenges in production APIs over the past year. Credit: Salt Security.

Despite increasing investments, security gaps persist. Over half of organizations have boosted API security budgets, yet 30% cite limited funds as a key challenge. Additionally, 22% struggle with personnel shortages and 10% lack proper security tools. Many organizations (55%) have delayed application rollouts due to API security concerns, while 14% find their API programs difficult to manage. “Because API attacks most often result from unauthorized or inappropriate access credential use, modern security requires access control that goes well beyond traditional perimeter-based identity access and authentication strategies,” explained Piyush Pandey, CEO at Pathlock. “Dynamic, agile access controls that start with compliant provisioning, continue with high-risk access monitoring and finish with critical application infrastructure health maintenance [are essential].” Read more on API security trends and best practices: How to Address Shortcomings in API Security Attack Trends and Emerging Risks An analysis of API attack patterns reveals that 95% of attacks originate from authenticated users, underscoring the risk of compromised accounts. External-facing APIs remain a primary attack vector, with 98% of attack attempts targeting these interfaces. Among the most exploited vulnerabilities: Security misconfigurations (54%)

Broken object-level authorization (27%)

API authentication failures (1%) Generative AI (GenAI) is also reshaping the security landscape, introducing new threats and concerns. One-third of respondents report a lack of confidence in detecting AI-driven attacks, while 31% worry about the security of AI-generated code. Organizations are responding by implementing governance frameworks (26%) and AI-specific security tools (37%).

Security problems found in production APIs over the past 12 months. Credit: Salt Security.