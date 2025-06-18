AI Now Generates Majority of Spam and Malicious Emails

Over half (51%) of malicious and spam emails are now generated using AI tools, according to a study by Barracuda, in collaboration with researchers from Columbia University and the University of Chicago.

The research team analyzed a dataset of spam emails detected by Barracuda from February 2022 to April 2025. They used trained detectors to identify automatically whether a malicious or unsolicited email was generated using AI.

This process identified a steady rise in the proportion of spam emails that were AI generated from November 2022 until early 2024.

November 2022 was the month which saw the launch of ChatGPT, the world’s first publicly available large language model (LLM).

In March 2024, a big spike in the proportion of AI-generated scam emails was identified. Fluctuations were then observed from this point, before peaking at 51% in April 2025.

Speaking to Infosecurity, Asaf Cidon, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Columbia University, said no clear factor has been identified for the sudden spike.

“It’s hard to know for sure but this could be due to several factors: for example, the launch of new AI models that are then used by attackers or changes in the types of spam emails that are sent by attackers, increasing the proportion of AI generated ones,” he explained.

The researchers also observed a much slower increase in the use of AI-generated content in business email compromise (BEC), comprising 14% of all attempts in April 2025.