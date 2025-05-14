Android Enterprise Launches Device Trust For Enhanced Security

A new solution aimed at tightening mobile security across Android devices has been introduced by Android Enterprise. Device Trust is designed to verify real-time security signals, reducing the risk of data breaches in an era of hybrid work.

What’s New with Device Trust

Device Trust from Android Enterprise allows organizations to check the security posture of any Android device, whether managed or unmanaged, before granting access to sensitive work data. It builds on Zero Trust principles by continuously monitoring trust indicators like OS version, security patch level and screen lock strength.

“Organizations demand a certain level of security on personal devices when connecting to work data and applications,” said Mike Jude, research director for endpoint security at IDC. “Device Trust from Android Enterprise is a valuable step in that direction.”

Seamless Integration with Existing Security Tools

According to Google, one of the key benefits of Device Trust is its seamless integration with tools that IT teams already rely on.

The platform works with security providers such as CrowdStrike, Okta, Omnissa, Urmobo and Zimperium, offering over 20 Android-specific signals across:

Enterprise mobility and unified endpoint management (EMM/UEM)

Identity providers (IdPs)

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) or mobile threat defense (MTD)

Security information and event management (SIEM) systems

This approach enables layered security policies and real-time decision-making across all Android devices.

Consistent Security, Regardless of Ownership

Whether employees are using corporate or personal Android devices, Device Trust is designed to provide consistent security checks. Organizations can verify device posture without requiring EMM enrollment simply by installing a supported partner security app. This is especially useful in environments where full device management is not practical or possible.

For instance, temporary workers and contractors often need immediate access to business apps. Device Trust enables secure onboarding without requiring a full IT setup. Once their work is done, access can be instantly revoked.

With Device Trust, Android Enterprise aims to equip IT teams with real-time visibility and automated controls. This means threats like outdated software or lost devices can be addressed quickly and efficiently, minimizing exposure and enhancing incident response.

The service is available on Android 10 and above. Android Enterprise will host a digital event for organizations interested in learning more, Android Talks Device Trust, on July 10, featuring insights and use cases.

Image credit: Primakov / Shutterstock.com