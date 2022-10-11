Calls for Better Microsoft Teams Backup as Confidential Info Sent on the Platform

Following research, cybersecurity providers Hornetsecurity has found an urgent need for greater backup for Microsoft Teams, with nearly half of users (45%) sending confidential and critical information frequently via the platform.

The company said that its research highlights the often-overlooked need for Teams backup and security, and notes that internal businesses communications over chat are reaching the same level as communications via email.

A total of 48% of respondents admitted to sending messages on Teams they should not have, while 45% said they frequently share confidential and sensitive information via the platform. Moreover, 51% said they often send business-critical documents and data.

Hornetsecurity’s CEO Daniel Hofmann noted how the increased use of chat services has changed how many of us conduct work and with that the risk of data loss has increased.

“Microsoft does not provide robust protection of data shared via Teams – so beyond the cybersecurity vulnerabilities, organizations must ensure information and files shared across the platform are backed up in a secure, responsible way,” he said.

As personal device use also increases in the remote working environment, survey respondents said they are most likely to send such information when they use their own devices.

Reflecting on this, respondents indicated that they see employee training and awareness as the primary approach to reducing cybersecurity risks. However, with 89% of respondents writing more User Chat messages than Group Channel conversations, it is important to use a backup solution that protects all collaborative features on Teams, Hornetsecurity notes.

The research was conducted by techconsult, an established German IT research and analyst firm.