Cerberus Sentinel Acquires True Digital Security

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation today announced its acquisition of an American cybersecurity operations and compliance company.

The Arizona-based cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm said the decision to acquire True Digital Security was part of a strategy to bring together global security talent as partners.

True Digital Security was founded in 1985 and currently has offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, Tulsa, Oklahoma and New York City, New York.

Describing itself as “the tech company for tech companies” on its website, True Digital Security assists companies with their IT, security, and compliance operations via its IT/Sec Operational Intelligence SaaS platform, TrueSpeed.

Under the terms of the agreement, True Digital Security will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation. True Digital Security’s current chief executive officer, Rory Sanchez, will serve as an executive to the company and manage his team of professionals.

Sanchez said the True Digital Security team was “extremely excited” to be joining Cerberus.

“It’s rare to find a company and leadership team that so closely shares our culture, values, goals, and vision,” said Sanchez.

He added: “This move will enable us to jointly accelerate the roll-out of our industry disruptive TrueSpeed platform and continue strengthening our premiere managed compliance and cybersecurity services on a global scale.”

True Digital Security’s chief information security officer, Dr. Jerald Dawkins, who founded the company and TRUE-Tulsa, said the deal had fired his passion for future work.

“As the founder of True Digital Security, I couldn’t be more excited about the next chapter we will write with the Cerberus companies and their leadership team,” said Dawkins.

He added: “I’m more passionate now than ever about the potential that lies before us, and I’m thrilled about what the future holds.”

David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel, said his company had been working with the True Digital team for several months to expand its security and network security monitoring capabilities.

He said: “We are delighted with the way their expertise and services enhance our MCCP+ security solutions.”