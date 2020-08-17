Companies Team Up to Offer Cloud Auditing Certificate

Cloud Security Alliance and ISACA are joining forces to bring a Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge (CCAK) to the market.

The strategic partnership of the global technology association and the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment was announced today.

CCAK will be the first credential for industry professionals that certifies their expertise in the essential principles of auditing cloud computing systems.

Detailed availability and pricing of the CCAK offerings will be announced later this year. The certificate is scheduled for completion in the final quarter of 2020.

“ISACA is pleased to forge this new partnership with CSA, an organization we have worked with since its founding in 2009,” said David Samuelson, CEO of ISACA.

“As cloud becomes the centerpiece of organizational IT strategies and the repository of corporate crown jewels, we have a unique responsibility to increase the security and transparency of this platform.

“We truly believe that this partnership allows us to do more together than we could individually to accelerate cloud assurance competencies throughout our global audience.”

The CCAK’s holistic body of knowledge will be composed of the CSA’s Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM), the fundamental framework of cloud control objectives; its companion Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ), the primary means for assessing a cloud provider’s adherence to CCM; and the Security, Trust, Assurance & Risk (STAR) program, a global leader in cloud security audits and self-assessments, in addition to new material.

Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO of Cloud Security Alliance, said: “ISACA’s global leadership within the IT audit profession and its reputation for high-integrity knowledge programs make them the ideal partner to achieve real progress in creating trust in the cloud.”

The cloud auditing and assurance initiative is one of many joint ventures that ISACA and CSA say they plan to announce over the next few months.

A joint statement released by the partners today said that the new collaboration will “promote harmonization between the myriad cloud trustmarks and standards within various industries and nations, as well as drive greater consensus between cloud providers, customers, and governing bodies.”