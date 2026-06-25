Cisco Vulnerability Exploited Months Before Disclosure, Google Warns

A threat actor started exploiting a severe vulnerability in Cisco products at least two months before the flaw was disclosed, a new Google report warned.

Tracked as CVE-2026-20245, this high-severity (CVSS 7.8) privilege escalation vulnerability stems from insufficient validation of user-supplied input in the command-line interface (CLI) of Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN Controller, formerly known as SD-WAN vSmart.

It affects several versions of Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN Manager as well as related products like Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN Validator.

Affected versions of these products are vulnerable regardless of the installation – on-premises, Cloud-Pro, Cloud (Cisco Managed) and Government (FedRAMP).

Authenticated, local attackers can exploit it by uploading a crafted file to the affected system and can consequently execute arbitrary commands as root.

The zero-day vulnerability was disclosed by Cisco on June 4 after it has observed “limited cases where the exploitation of this bug resulted in a configuration change pushed to edge devices.”

However, at the time of disclosure, no patch was available. The tech giant started releasing Catalyst SD-WAN Manager updates with the CVE-2026-20245 fix on June 10.

Vulnerability Disclosure in June, Exploitation in March

In a new report published on June 24, security researchers at Mandiant, part of Google Cloud, said they identified a threat actor targeting SD-WAN infrastructure at a service provider in early 2026.

From late 2025 to January 2026, Mandiant observed multiple unauthorized peering connections to the victim’s SD-WAN Manager devices.

The researchers noted that this malicious activity could be linked to the exploitation of CVE-2026-20127 or CVE-2026-20182 as the vulnerabilities were not disclosed, and patches were not available during this period.

CVE-2026-20127 and CVE-2026-20182 are critical vulnerabilities recently disclosed by Cisco that affect the peering authentication mechanism for Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN controllers. Both could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to bypass authentication and obtain administrative privileges.

The Mandiant researchers noticed further unauthorized peering connections on a device running a software version unaffected by CVE-2026-20127 in March.

They checked with Cisco, which confirmed that these connections did not leverage CVE-2026-20182 either and could instead be using stolen certificate material from a previous compromise of the same device.

They later found that a threat actor established initial access via unauthorized peering connections to facilitate Secure Shell (SSH) access and then used that access to manipulate default account passwords to evade detection.

They also identified that a threat actor exploited what is now known as CVE-2026-20245 in Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN Manager to gain root-level access via a malicious CSV upload.

This latter actor then deleted malicious files, reverted configuration changes and executed a validation script to ensure indicators have been purged.

“It is unclear if the same threat actor was responsible for the late 2025 to January 2026 and March 2026 rogue peering activity,” Mandiant said.

New Living-Off-the-Edge Paradigm for Threat Actors

Nevertheless, Google highlighted that this campaign “underscores the living-off-the-edge paradigm, where threat actors prioritize the compromise of network appliances to bypass traditional security perimeters.”

Mandiant further emphasized that orchestrators managing edge devices and software-defined networking appliances “often lack the telemetry required for deep forensic analysis, and their role as a central control plane provides a stealthy platform for persistent, wide-scale access to internal enterprise traffic.”

“For state-sponsored actors, the ability to exploit zero-day vulnerabilities in these platforms remains a premier vector for long-term strategic intelligence collection,” Google concluded.

Additionally, Matei Badanoiu, lead security researcher at Pentest-Tools.com, highlighted that these findings reinforce another paradigm: threat actors often exploit vulnerabilities long before they are known and fixed.

"In the case of Cisco and the above CVE, the window has been open for at least two months before the patch and advisory. Whoever used this vulnerability had working knowledge of it in this period while defenders had none,” Badanoiu said.

Image credits: PJ McDonnell / Bangla press / Shutterstock.com

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