Cloudflare Outage Knocks Hundreds of Websites Offline

Hundreds of websites had widespread outages in the morning after web infrastructure service provider Cloudflare experienced issues.

The list is extensive and includes technology giants such as Discord, Medium, Coinbase, NordVPN and Feedly, among others.

“Cloudflare is investigating widespread issues with our services and/or network,” Cloudflare wrote on its status page at 2:57 a.m. ET.

Shortly after that, the company posted a series of Twitter posts confirming its team was actively working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

The outage lasted approximately one hour, after which Cloudflare published a blog post providing more information about the events that led to the service interruption.

“Today, June 21, 2022, Cloudflare suffered an outage that affected traffic in 19 of our data centers. This was caused by a change that was part of a long-running project to increase resilience in our busiest locations.”

The company also claimed responsibility for the outage, ruling out the involvement of malicious actors.

“We are very sorry for this outage. This was our error and not the result of an attack or malicious activity.”

Further, the company said they “take availability very seriously” and “have identified several areas of improvement and will continue to work on uncovering any other gaps that could cause a recurrence.”

These include the inclusion of Multi-Colo PoP (MCP)-specific test and deploy procedures for change procedures and automation operations, a redesign of the company’s routing advertisement and various automation improvements.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption to our customers and to all the users who were unable to access Internet properties during the outage,” reads the blog post.

“We have already started working on the changes outlined above and will continue our diligence to ensure this cannot happen again.”