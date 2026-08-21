Cybersecurity Job Ads Requiring AI Skills Double

The number of cybersecurity job adverts that require AI skills have doubled year-over-year across G7 countries, encompassing over a quarter of new roles, according to new research by the Cisco-founded AI Workforce Consortium.

Analysis of data from recruitment firms Cornerstone and Indeed found that 28.5% of cybersecurity job postings between October 2025 to March 2026 required AI skills, up from 14.2% during the same period a year earlier.

It found that an “agentic skill stack” is emerging as a baseline for high-volume cybersecurity roles such as security engineering, cloud security, and detection and response engineering.

The report highlighted the increasing influence that AI is having on cybersecurity jobs, with teams being restructured around new combinations of human and machine effort.

Rather than becoming obsolete, many technical roles, such as security operations center (SOC) analysts, are developing into less technical roles and more “human” in nature, according to the study. This is because AI systems are assuming high volume, repetitive tasks, such as triaging alerts, correlating threat intelligence feeds and executing standard decision-tree workflows.

Technical roles such as security engineers and SOC analysts remain the most in demand cyber positions.