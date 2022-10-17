Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Global Cops Arrest Dozens Linked to Financial Crime Gang

Interpol has released details of a new operation designed to target notorious West African criminal gang Black Axe, which led to 75 arrests.

Operation Jackal saw the policing organization coordinate forces in 14 countries across four continents, in a bid to put pressure on one of the world’s most prolific financial crime syndicates.

One “action week” at the end of September led to dozens of arrests and 49 property searches in Ireland, South Africa and Italy.

At the same time, local police intercepted €1.2m ($1.1m) in bank accounts, using Interpol’s Anti-Money Laundering Rapid Response Protocol (ARRP), which is currently being trialled.

“The ARRP is a game-changer in the fight against global financial crime, where speed and international cooperation are crucial to intercepting illicit funds before they disappear into the pockets of money mules abroad,” said Rory Corcoran, director of the Interpol Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC).

“Interpol’s Global Financial Crime Task Force has shown remarkable effectiveness in disrupting illicit financial flows, bringing together cyber and finance experts across sectors to track and cut off criminal money trails.”

Police also seized assets including 12,000 SIM cards, which has helped them to build leads in other cases and identify 70 new suspects.

Interpol issued seven purple notices detailing the tactics and techniques employed by Black Axe members, and six red notices requesting the arrest of internationally wanted fugitives.

Among other assets seized were residential property, three cars and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

Black Axe is believed to have been in operation for decades. Although it’s involved in various criminal endeavors, it has made significant sums in romance fraud, business email compromise (BEC) and other financial crimes.

“Illicit financial funds are the lifeblood of transnational organized crime, and we have witnessed how groups like Black Axe will channel money gained from online financial scams into other crime areas, such as drugs and human trafficking. These groups demand a global response,” said Stephen Kavanagh, Interpol’s executive director of police services.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Hackney Council Ransomware Attack Cost £12m+

2
News

Global Cops Arrest Dozens Linked to Financial Crime Gang

3
News

Mirai Botnet Targeted Wynncraft Minecraft Server, Cloudflare Reports

4
News

Shein Holding Company Fined $1.9m For Not Disclosing Data Breach

5
News

Education Sector Experienced 44% Increase in Cyber-Attacks Over Last Year

6
Opinion

#CyberMonth: Staying Cyber Secure in an Increasingly Hostile Digital Environment

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

2
News

#BHUSA: Russia's Wiper Attacks Against Ukraine Detailed

3
Blog

Hello From Your New Editor

4
News

#BHUSA: The Cyber Safety Review Board Outlines Log4j Lessons

5
News

#DEFCON: How Sanctions Impact Internet Operators

6
News

Luckymouse Uses Compromised MiMi Chat App to Target Windows and Linux Systems