In 2026, Europe is set to face a rise cyber-physical attacks targeting critical infrastructure such as energy grids, transport and digital infrastructure, according to Google Cloud Security.

In specific analysis of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) based on findings from its Cybersecurity Forecast 2026 report, published on November 4, 2025, Google Cloud Security anticipates increased cyber espionage campaigns from state actors, particularly Russia and China, targeting European governments, defense and research in critical and emerging technology sectors.

These attacks could take the form of hybrid warfare, where cyber means support attacks impacting physical systems, especially in critical infrastructure.

These cyber-physical attacks will likely be combined with information operations to undermine public trust, the report added.

Additionally, non-state threat actors are expected to continue to target European supply chains, especially managed service providers and software dependencies, to gain access to numerous downstream targets, Google Cloud Security noted.

Globally, Google analysts said they expect cybercrime to remain the primary disruptive threat to industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) in 2026.

Some ransomware operations deployed in 2026 will be specifically designed to impact critical enterprise software, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, severely disrupting the supply chain of data essential for OT operations.

Google’s Cyber Predictions for 2026

Other key forecasts outlined by Google Cloud Security include: