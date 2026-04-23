Google Cloud’s operations chief said the tech giant does not plan to release a separate, cyber‑focused frontier model like Anthropic’s Clause Mythos.

Instead, Google believes high‑quality generalist AI models, like Gemini3.1 Pro, Google’s latest large language model (LLM), are already strong enough across domains to meet cybersecurity needs.

Speaking at Google Cloud Next 26, Francis DeSouza, COO of Google Cloud, said that while early thinking in the deployment of generative AI anticipated many domain‑specific frontier models, the reality has now changed.

“What we found over time was that the core model was doing really well and that it started to get good across all domains,” he added.

“For example, coding is now done incredibly well by Gemini and you don't need a coding specific Gemini model. We are finding that inside our security too, that models themselves are getting better and better. I believe that Gemini is a terrific model for our security. You shouldn't expect to see a cyber version that's different.”

The practical path forward, DeSouza argued, is to apply a high‑quality, generalist frontier model together with the right tooling and governance, rather than fragmenting effort into niche frontier models.

Read more: Google Introduces Unique AI Agent Identities

Google plans to combine the latest Gemini versions with agent and platform capabilities to meet cyber defense needs.

DeSouza said that enterprises should focus on integrating strong general models into security workflows, training them with context, wrapping them with access controls and embedding them in automated detection, triage and response pipelines.

Yinon Costica, co-founder and VP of product at Wiz, now part of Google Cloud, said that cyber defenders possess richer, more organization‑specific context than attackers and feeding that context into a strong general model produces better defensive outcomes.

AI competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI are pursuing specialized paths, and Google is indeed part of Anthropic’s latest effort.

Anthropic recently unveiled Project Glasswing, a cybersecurity-focused initiative built around its Claude Mythos frontier AI model, which is fine-tuned for vulnerability detection, incident response and adversarial reasoning.

Anthropic emphasizes domain-specific optimizations, arguing that cybersecurity’s unique challenges, such as real-time attack pattern recognition and compliance nuance, benefit from targeted model enhancements.

The frontier model has been released to a select group of technology firms, which includes Google.

Claude Mythos Preview is also available in Private Preview to a select group of Google Cloud customers on Vertex AI, as part of Project Glasswing.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has, launched GPT-5.4-Cyber, a variant of its flagship model tailored for defensive use cases, alongside an expanded Trusted Access Cyber (TAC) program.

This program provides enterprises with curated datasets, red-teaming tools and governance frameworks to integrate GPT-5.4-Cyber into security operations.