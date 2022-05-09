Hackers Replace Russian TV Schedules During 'Victory Day' With Anti-War Messages

Russians tuning in to view the country’s Victory Day parade today were shocked to find anti-war messages after the country’s television listings system was hacked.

The hack affected several major networks, including Channel One, Rossiya-1 and NTV-Plus, the BBC reported.

The name of every program was replaced with a message stating, per the BBC’s translation: “On your hands is the blood of thousands of Ukrainians and their hundreds of murdered children. TV and the authorities are lying. No to war.”

The message was reportedly featured on Russian networks from Sunday night.