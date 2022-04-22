Infosecurity Europe Announces Live Training Courses for this Year’s Event

Live cybersecurity training courses will be taking place for the first time during this year’s Infosecurity Europe conference.

Infosecurity Europe 2022 is taking place from 21-23 June 2022, at Excel London, with the prestigious event returning to an in-person format after three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marking this return, Infosecurity Europe has announced a partnership with NotSoSecure, part of Claranet Cyber Security, to offer attendees the chance to advance their cybersecurity skills through attending formal sessions on the show floor.

The initiative comes amid the worsening cyber skills crisis, leaving organizations increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks. A recent report by global recruitment firm Harvey Nash found that 43% of digital leaders admitted having a shortage in this area.

Attendees at Infosecurity Europe can choose from two courses, each of which will run on Monday, June 20, the day before the event begins, and Tuesday, June 21. These are:

Security for Developers: Two days, 20-21 June 2022 - 9 am to 5 pm (BST)

This course gives developers the skills to design an application that’s secure right from the outset. Delegates will understand application security vulnerabilities, including the industry-standard OWASP Top 10 list, and learn strategies to defend against them.

Hacking and Securing Cloud Infrastructure: Two days, 20-21 June 2022 – 9 am to 5 pm (BST)

This course cuts through the mystery of cloud services to uncover the vulnerabilities beneath and how to use penetration testing to look for them. It also covers the latest hacking techniques used to target cloud services and infrastructure and how to protect against them. The course is designed for architects, developers, pentesters and security and DevOps engineers.

Both courses are available at a discounted price of £1750 if booked before May 30, after which the price will rise to £2000. For further details and to book online, attendees can visit the Infosecurity Europe website here.

Neil Thomas, group security services director for Claranet Cyber Security, commented: “We all know there’s a massive skills shortage in cybersecurity at the moment, and training is the most important way of addressing this gap. It’s essential that companies invest in training their teams in the two key areas of application security and cloud security. It’s nearly always configuration errors at the root of many vulnerabilities – so with the right training, companies can make themselves more secure, while the individuals who participate get a great boost to their careers.”

Nicole Mills, exhibition director at Infosecurity Group, added: “Tackling the ever-increasing cyber skills gap head-on is one of Infosecurity Europe’s core objectives. For a number of years, we’ve brought the industry’s greatest minds together to debate ways in which the skills shortage can be addressed and share insights and ideas with visitors. We’re taking the learning opportunities further in 2022, with practical on-site training that will equip professionals with the capabilities they need to protect and secure applications and cloud environments – and to progress in their careers.”

Addressing the cyber skills gap is a topic that will also be focused on in a number of sessions during the event. These include a Keynote talk by Dr Sanjana Mehta, advocacy director of (ISC)², on Thursday, June 23 at 2:30 pm BST, titled ‘Mind the Gap: Strategies for Finding, Nurturing, and Growing Cyber Talent.’ The full conference program can be viewed here.

Last month, a host of leading keynote speakers were announced over the three days.

Visitors can register for this year’s Infosecurity Europe conference here.