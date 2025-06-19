Israeli Hacktivists Steal and Burn $90m+ from Iranian Crypo Biz

A pro-Israeli hacktivist group has targeted Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex, stealing tens of millions in digital currency as well as source code and internal data, according to Elliptic.

The British blockchain analytics firm said in a blog post yesterday that it had so far identified over $90m in digital currency sent from Nobitex to mainly “vanity addresses” containing political messages like “F*ckIRGCterrorists” in their public key.

IRGC is an initialism for Iranian military group the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The attacks were presaged by a warning from pro-Israel group Gonjeshke Darande (“Predatory Sparrow”) in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 18.

“In 24 hours, we will release Nobitex’s source code and internal information from their internal network. Any assets that remain there after that point will be at risk,” it noted.

“The Nobitex exchange is at the heart of the regime’s efforts to finance terror worldwide, as well as being the regime’s favorite sanctions violation tool.”