Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Marriott Plays Down 20GB Data Breach

Cybersecurity at Marriott International is under scrutiny once again this week after hackers reportedly stole 20GB of data from one of its hotels in the US.

The hotel giant claimed that a threat actor managed to socially engineer an “associate” at the BWI Airport Marriott in Baltimore, Maryland, enabling them to exfiltrate data from that individual’s computer.

The group added that this was an isolated incident, contained within a few hours, and that it had “no evidence that the threat actor had access beyond the files that were accessible to this one associate,” according to DataBreaches.net.

However, while most of the data stolen appears to have been “non-sensitive business files,” Marriott said it would be informing 300-400 people who had sensitive personal information exposed in the incident.

Screenshots provided by the threat actor appear to reveal full corporate credit card numbers, CVV details and expiry dates for some guests. HR files containing information on employees were also apparently in the 20GB trove.

The incident is the latest in which a malicious third party has tried to extort a victim organization after stealing information. That was the modus operandi of the infamous Lapsus$ threat group and highlights a diversification away from the use of ransomware payloads to force payment. Marriott said it refused to pay the ransom.

This is also the latest in a long line of security incidents at Marriott International. Most notably, the firm was fined £18.4m by the UK’s data protection watchdog two years ago for "failing to keep millions of customers' personal data secure."

Personal information on over 330 million guests was exposed after an attack on Starwood Hotels which began in 2014 and which Marriott purchased years later.

Also in 2020, Marriott revealed another breach, this time affecting 5.2 million guests, after employee log-ins were stolen.

Sam Curry, chief security officer at Cybereason, argued that Marriott has a “mature and talented security team,” but that persistent cyber-criminals will always pose a significant challenge.

“Today, employees continue to frequently be the weakest link inside the company, whether malicious or inadvertent. Think of security awareness training like a basketball team that needs more practice to execute the plays with precision in the games. The only way you can improve is with practice, patience and repetition,” he added.

“Ultimately, practice in peacetime to help reduce the risk associated with the real threats when they hit your company. And you must have a detection strategy and you must test it all. Then you tune and tune and tune."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Microsoft Updates Windows 11 Subsystem for Android to Introduce Support For VPN-Assigned IPs

2
News

Cisco Releases 10 Security Patches For Expressway Series and TelePresence VCS Products

3
News

Russian Info Ops Ramp Up Effort to Divide West on Ukraine

4
News

FBI and MI5 Bosses Warn of “Massive” China Threat

5
News

Marriott Plays Down 20GB Data Breach

6
News

North Korean Hackers Target US Health Providers With 'Maui' Ransomware

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint