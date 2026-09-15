Microsoft Releases Emergency Patch to Fix RDS Vulnerability

IT teams received a boost this week after Microsoft fixed some significant issues with Remote Desktop Services (RDS), Hyper-V and other products.

The problems started with this month’s Patch Tuesday, issued on September 8, which included fixes for a record 974 CVEs.

Microsoft acknowledged three days later on September 11 that some customers had been having problems with a range of products.

“In some environments, RDS might become unstable, resulting in RDP connections failing after several minutes, sign-in issues, or servers hanging at ‘Please wait for the Remote Desktop Configuration’,” it said in a health status update.

“Related tools, including Microsoft Management Console (MMC), RDS Licensing Diagnoser, and File Explorer might also become unresponsive. Additionally, the Windows Update page might stop responding and continuously display a loading indicator.”

Read more on Microsoft RDS issues: “Wormable” Bug Could Enable Another WannaCry.

An update released on September 14 (KB5129195) has fixed these issues, the Redmond giant claimed.

“IT administrators who deployed a temporary mitigation through Group Policy do not need to take any action before installing this OOB update,” Microsoft added.

“This OOB update is cumulative and includes all improvements and security protections contained in previous Windows updates. As a best practice, we recommend installing the latest update available for your devices, as it contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one.”

Issues Resolved for Hyper-V Users

KB5129195 also fixed issues affecting Hyper-V users running Claude Cowork, Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), and other applications, Microsoft claimed.

“Affected virtual machines start normally, but folders shared from the Windows host using Plan9 do not appear or cannot be accessed in the guest environment,” it said of the technical problem.

“Applications or sandbox environments that depend on these shared folders might display an error indicating that no Plan9 drive shares were mounted.”

The same patch resolved an issue with USB Audio Class 1.0 devices which may have been failing to start or producing audio since the Patch Tuesday update.

In total, Microsoft has now issued six emergency patches to fix failures stemming from September's Patch Tuesday.

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