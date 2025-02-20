Mobile Phishing Attacks Surge with 16% of Incidents in US

Security researchers have observed a sharp rise in mobile phishing attacks, known as “mishing,” with activity peaking in August 2024 at over 1000 daily attack records.

The report, published by Zimperium zLabs, also found that 16% of all mobile phishing incidents occurred in the US.

Mobile Phishing: A Distinct Threat

Mishing attacks leverage mobile-specific features like small screens, touch-based navigation and SMS or messaging platforms to trick users into divulging sensitive information.

Threat actors often deploy tactics such as shortened URLs, QR code phishing (quishing) and even device-specific redirections that make detection and analysis more challenging. Notably, geolocation-targeted campaigns enable precise attacks on regions or organizations, further complicating defenses.