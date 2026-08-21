North Korean Hackers Tied to Rust Supply Chain Attack

Wiz security researchers have linked a recent software supply chain attack which targeted the Rust programming ecosystem to state-sponsored North Korean threat actors.

The campaign compromised several widely used open-source libraries hosted on the official Rust package registry, crates.io, embedding a backdoor designed to infiltrate developer workstations and continuous integration (CI) environments before a project even finishes compiling.

The incident unfolded on August 20, when an attacker gained access to a trusted open-source maintainer's account, updating three legitimate crates: arrayref, internment and append-only-vec.

In the Rust programming language, a crate is the smallest unit of code that the compiler looks at and builds at one time. It acts as a tree of modules that compile into a single binary or library file.

75% of Cloud Environments Running Rust Applications Potentially Affected

Rather than injecting malicious code directly into the source code of the main libraries, the attacker subtly modified the package manifests to import an external, typosquatted dependency named proc-macro1. This rogue package took advantage of the automated build process in the Rust package manager, cargo, downloading and executing an unauthorized payload in the background.

As Wiz researchers Rami McCarthy and Benjamin Read explained in their report, published a few hours after the beginning of the campaign, because build scripts run during compilation, building an affected project was sufficient to execute the payload.

This meant developers and automated build pipelines could become infected simply by pulling down and compiling legitimate dependencies, even if the resulting software was never actually deployed or executed.

Once triggered, the malicious binary aimed to harvest sensitive data, targeting stored web browser credentials, cryptocurrency wallet extensions and developer environment secrets.

The blast radius of the incident is significant, with Wiz telemetry revealing that arrayref alone was present in roughly 75% of cloud environments running Rust applications.

At the time of writing, arreyf had 245,777,808 downloads on crates.io; internment, 14,432,082; and append-only-vec, 4,503,638.

Strong North Korean Ties

Upon investigating the command-and-control (C2) infrastructure supporting the malware, researchers uncovered ties to known North Korean cyber operations.

The network communication patterns, server setups and specific endpoint paths directly mirrored those used in previous supply chain campaigns, including the high-profile compromise of the Mastra framework and poisoned npm packages targeting the Axios library.

Microsoft and other threat intelligence teams track the threat actor behind these campaigns as Sapphire Sleet.

"The arrayref infrastructure substantially overlaps with operations attributed to recent North Korean actors," noted the Wiz researchers. "This campaign underscores how state-sponsored adversaries are increasingly weaponizing developer ecosystems to gain initial access to downstream enterprise networks."

The Wiz researchers contacted the Rust Security Response Team, which quickly revoked the compromised maintainer's credentials and removed the malicious crate versions from crates.io.

However, because the payload operated during the build phase rather than at runtime, security teams have been urged to inspect their dependency lockfiles for affected versions, treat any systems that compiled the tainted crates as compromised and immediately rotate credentials, cloud secrets and API keys accessible on those machines.