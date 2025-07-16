Retail Ransomware Attacks Jump 58% Globally in Q2 2025

Publicly disclosed ransomware attacks targeting the retail sector globally have surged by 58% in Q2 2025 compared to Q1, with UK-based firms bearing the brunt of this targeting, according to new data from BlackFog.

The findings follow a spate of high-profile retailers reporting attacks during April-June 2025.

This includes the trio of ransomware attacks on UK brands Marks & Spencer (M&S), The Co-op and Harrods in late April, which have been linked to the Scattered Spider threat actor.

These incidents have caused significant operational disruption and financial costs for the victims.

On July 10, four individuals were arrested by UK law enforcement on suspicion of involvement in the attacks.

Other notable retail brands impacted by cyber-incidents in the period include Dior, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Victoria’s Secret.

The BlackFog report, published on July 16, noted that the retail sector has become a prime target for ransomware groups as these organizations often have complex supply chains, meaning even short-term disruption and financial fallout.

“The urgency to restore services often translates into a higher likelihood of ransom payment - an attractive incentive for cybercriminals. Additionally, retail companies handle vast troves of customer data and payment information, making them prime targets from both extortion and data theft perspectives,” the researchers noted.

Ransomware Attacks Rise 113% Year-Over-Year

The new report highlighted a 63% increase in disclosed ransomware incidents in Q2 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with 276 confirmed attacks globally.

April and May recorded 89 and 91 attacks, respectively, the highest totals observed for those individual months since 2020.

Data exfiltration, in addition to or instead of data encryption, occurred in 95% of disclosed attacks in the quarter.

Healthcare was the most targeted industry with 52 attacks (18.8%), followed by government with 45 attacks (16.3%) and services with 33 attacks (12%).