SAP Patches Maximum Severity “Overpass” Flaw

Over 10,000 internet-facing SAP systems might be vulnerable to a maximum severity vulnerability in the SAP kernel, security vendor Onapsis has warned.

The firm’s Onapsis Research Labs (ORL) discovered and responsibly disclosed to SAP the Memory Corruption vulnerability in SAP Extended Passport (EPP) Processing, tracked as CVE-2026-44756.

“The ORL team discovered that boundary validation is missing during the deserialization of EPP data resulting in a memory safety violation when processing externally supplied length fields,” it explained in a blog on September 8.

“This allows an unauthenticated attacker to send crafted network requests containing a malformed EPP header, causing undefined behavior and abnormal program termination.”

Read more on SAP vulnerabilities: SAP S/4HANA Users Urged to Patch Critical Exploited Bug.

Onapsis explained that, because EPP processing is shared kernel code the vulnerability is reachable from the SAP GUI layer every end user connects to, and from the RFC layer that links SAP systems to one another.

It warned that the bug is remotely exploitable without authentication and exists by default in a range of SAP components.

Exploitation could enable remote attackers to run arbitrary OS commands on the SAP host with SAP administrative privileges, enabling full compromise of SAP business data and processes.

At the time of writing there was no active exploitation, although this is likely to change.

More CVEs for SAP Customers to Patch

Onapsis also urged SAP customers to patch CVE-2026-58240, another critical bug, this time with a CVSS score of 9.8.

Dubbed “S4GET,” it affects the Message Server in specific versions of SAP S/4HANA and could allow an attacker to gain access to the entire SAP system cluster to remotely execute malicious payloads and arbitrary commands, the firm explained.

Two further vulnerabilities include:

A credential disclosure flaw (CVE-2026-76969) in multitenant applications using SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP). It has a CVSS score of 9.4 and is patched with Security Note #3798315

An improper access control vulnerability (CVE-2026-66768) in SAP NetWeaver with a CVSS score of 9.0. It is patched with SAP Security Note #3781729, and could enable execution of arbitrary commands on a victim’s machine

Onapsis urged SAP customers to take action immediately, especially to patch CVE-2026-44756.