Teen Tied to Russian Hackers in Dutch Cyber Espionage Probe

In the Netherlands, three 17-year-olds are suspected of providing services to a foreign power with one said to be in contact with an unnamed Russian-government affiliated hacker group.

It was also confirmed that the suspect with links to the Russian hacking group instructed the other two to map Wi-Fi networks in The Hague on multiple occasions.

This is according to a statement published by the Netherland’s National Public Prosecution Service on October 17.

The collected information was shared by the suspect with the connection to the Russian group with the client for a fee. The information could be used for digital espionage and cyber-attacks.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service said there were no indications as yet that pressure was exerted on the suspect who was in contact with the Russian government-affiliated hacker group.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Interference Team of the National Investigation and Interventions Unit. It started after an official report from the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD).

The first two suspects were arrested on September 22.

A third suspect, also a minor, was recently interviewed by the police, according to the official statement, and had data carrying devices confiscated. This person was not arrested because of his “limited role” in the case.

While the Netherlands has long prohibited traditional espionage, an update to the Criminal Code, effective since May 15, 2025, has extended penalties to include digital espionage.

This means that any sensitive information leaked to a foreign government – albeit not a state secret – or any act of espionage performed for a foreign government that can seriously harm Dutch interests is now punishable.

A maximum prison sentence of eight years can be issued. If the situation is serious and results in death for example, the sentence could be up to 12 years.