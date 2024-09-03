TfL Claims Cyber-Incident is Not Impacting Services

Transport for London (TfL) is dealing with an “ongoing cybersecurity incident,” the local government body has revealed.

TfL is responsible for the extensive London Underground network, Docklands Light Railway, buses, taxis, river services and major road and cycle routes, as well as selected train services including London Overground and the Elizabeth Line.

It revealed news of the incident on Monday September 2 evening local time, but played down its impact on transport services or customer/employee data.

“We are currently dealing with an ongoing cyber security incident. At present, there is no evidence that any customer data has been compromised and there has been no impact on TfL services,” it said.

“The security of our systems and customer data is very important to us, and we have taken immediate action to prevent any further access to our systems.”

Read more on transportation cyber-threats: London's Biggest Bus Operator Hit by Cyber “Incident”

Incident Response Efforts Ongoing

TfL said it was working closely with government agencies to respond to the incident and will provide further updates once it has been resolved. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), it confirmed these as the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

TfL has largely managed to avoid or repel attacks on its critical operational systems over the years, although a supplier was caught up in the MOVEit data extortion campaign, with approximately 13,000 customers impacted.

SonicWall EMEA EVP, Spencer Starkey, warned that continued protection of critical national infrastructure like TfL assets requires “comprehensive and ongoing effort,” given the potential impact on the populace.

“In a divisive landscape, we’re seeing a continued geo-migration of threats, and governments are under constant cyber-threat. These cyber-attacks raise concerns about a country’s own national security, critical national infrastructure as well as the safety of sensitive information,” he added.

“Protecting government networks relies on constant communication and cooperation, working together with the private sector and imposing strict punishments, to deter future attacks.”

TfL is owned by the devolved Greater London Authority and chaired by London mayor, Sadiq Khan.