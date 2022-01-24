Identity Theft Will Get Worse

If the rate and effectiveness of identity-based fraud attacks in 2020 and 2021 are an indicator, the year ahead will likely be a record-breaker, and not in a good way. Here’s why:

The use of digital payments and accounts has reached near-ubiquitous adoption, with more than four in five US consumers having processed “some sort of digital payment in 2021.”

2021 is also on track to be a record-breaking year in terms of data breaches, exposing the personally identifiable information (PII) of millions of Americans.

The confluence of these trends, coupled with the opportunity for international fraud networks and criminals to make money (without much risk to themselves), is set to make 2022 an inflection point for how we think about identity protection.

How will organizations and consumers respond?

Among US consumers, wariness around data use and protection is palpable. According to a 2021 survey, 86% of respondents say data privacy is a growing concern, and 40% don’t trust companies with their data. For any executive concerned about safeguarding their company’s reputation, these numbers should be a wake-up call.

While a breach is usually is not the fault of the company collecting the data, consumers don’t really care who is responsible. Instead, they just care about the negative impacts they are consequently forced to endure, and they endure a lot.

Regardless, the downstream effect of exposed PII is, of course, identity theft, which impacts both organizations and consumers alike.

In 2021, US businesses were estimated to lose over $721bn due to identity-based fraud attacks.

Meanwhile, identity fraud’s impact on consumers is a whopping $1100 average loss per incident.