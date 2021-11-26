The Password Turns 60 This Year, But It's Not Going Away Anytime Soon

The biggest cybersecurity news of 2021, of course, is that it’s the 60th anniversary of the computer password’s invention, right? Sure, a major U.S. oil pipeline got hacked, and the hybrid workforce is redefining enterprise security. Yet, these are clearly small potatoes compared to this enormous milestone for the password. OK, maybe you didn’t know the password turned 60 this year. You probably wouldn’t offend anyone if you didn’t care, either. After all, most of us have a complex relationship with passwords. On the one hand, we depend on them to secure most of the digital technology we use. On the other hand, 80% of cyber-attacks are directed at passwords. Passwords are necessary yet highly susceptible to compromise, and recently, technology firms have even discussed doing away with them altogether. But our relationship with passwords wasn’t always like this. A Brief History of Passwords and Cracking Them The year was 1961, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) computer scientist Fernando Corbató had a problem on his hands. How could he protect private files on MIT’s Compatible Time-Sharing System (CTSS) while professionals shared use of the early operating system? What was to stop one CTSS user from stealing a different user’s private files? “Putting a password on for each individual user as a lock seemed like a very straightforward solution,” Corbató told Wired magazine in 2012. Thus, a hallmark of computing was born. These days, passwords are ubiquitous – a cybersecurity firm estimated in 2017 that over 300 billion passwords would be in use by 2020. But following its invention, the password saw limited use for the next 30 years. That changed with the rise of the world wide web in the 1990s, which generated large amounts of sensitive information that required password protection.

It was around the 1990s, too, that brute-force attacks became a popular method of cracking encryption. A brute-force attack is just what it sounds like: repeatedly guessing different keys/ciphers to a secured account until the correct answer is guessed. Brute-force attacks proved to be just as useful for cybercrime as they are for cryptography – a 2016 brute-force attack on Chinese eCommerce platform TaoBao compromised about 20.6 million accounts on the platform. Brute-force attacks are successful partly because people are terrible at picking sound passwords – 23.2 million cyber-attack victims worldwide used '123456' as a password. People also reuse their weak passwords on many different services, and schemes like credential stuffing and password spraying attacks have developed from traditional brute-force attacks to take advantage of the public’s careless password habits. Manipulating the System At some point, hackers realized a fundamental truth about most people: they’re easily manipulated. This simple idea gave rise to a more subversive kind of cyber-attack: social engineering. These schemes manipulate people – not machines – into divulging confidential information, such as their passwords. Social engineering schemes come in multiple forms. For example, in 2020, hackers posing as Twitter IT support professionals tricked Twitter employees into logging into a fake IT site and used their stolen credentials to access Twitter’s internal systems. A different social engineering scheme saw hackers infiltrating a Slack channel at EA in June 2021 and manipulating an IT support professional into giving them a multi-factor authentication token to access EA’s corporate network. While bad actors still use brute-force attacks, cyber-attacks such as social engineering, credential stuffing and password spraying are more enticing hacking schemes for three reasons. First, these schemes prey on human vulnerabilities rather than a machine’s. The EA hackers told the EA support professional that they’d lost their phone at a party – without any secondary authentication measures in place, why shouldn’t the support professional have believed them? Second, they’re efficient – attackers can send out lots of social engineering attacks at once. For example, the Taobao brute force attack lasted from mid-October to November 2016, but the EA hack took a few hours. Likewise, a password spraying attack can use a shortlist of the 100 most common 10-character passwords and wait for a hit.

Approximately one million passwords are stolen every week