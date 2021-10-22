The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) – alongside the FBI, EPA, and NSA – recently released a cybersecurity advisory warning of ongoing cyber-threats to U.S. water and wastewater systems (WWS). The advisory warns that attacks against both information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) are threatening the ability of WWS facilities “to provide clean, potable water to, and effectively manage the wastewater of, their communities.”

The potential for damage posed by successful cyber-attacks against WWS is alarming. A few extra zeros added to the end of a lye count, for example, can render drinking water incredibly dangerous to drink. But this is not a new problem. Cyber-attacks against WWS have a long, storied history.

Ten years before the infamous Stuxnet – often regarded as the inception of cyber-attacks against industrial control systems (ICS) – a cyber-attack in 2000 against Maroochy Shire Council in Queensland, Australia, released millions of gallons of untreated sewage into waterways and parks. This instance is a striking example of how cyber-attacks against ICS can have physical consequences.

Insider Threats

This attack was the result of an insider threat. The culprit had a laptop and specialized supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) equipment in their car, which they used to maliciously manipulate the sewage management control system. They also used radio frequencies during the attack to disable pumping stations.

CISA’s advisory affirms that insider threats remain a persistent risk for WWS facilities. The advisory includes a recent example in which a former employee at a Kansas-based WWS used their user credentials to remotely access a computer and threaten the drinking water’s safety. Fortunately, this attack was unsuccessful.

Insider threats are particularly challenging to identify and interrupt while in progress, as users often launch them with privileged or even legitimate access to systems. WWS facilities can benefit from self-learning AI technologies that can understand ‘self’ for every user and device within an entire environment to detect and respond to unusual behaviors at their earliest stages – no matter who is responsible for the activity or what their intentions may be.

Ransomware

The attacks detailed in the report include multiple ransomware attacks over the past few years against WWS facilities spanning the entire continent, including attacks on facilities in California, Maine, Nevada and New Jersey that were all ransomware of known and unknown varieties.