How Forgotten Remote Access Tools Are Putting Organizations at Risk

Remote access tools, like TeamViewer and AnyDesk, alongside Internet of Things (IoT) devices, are becoming increasingly more common on corporate networks, for better or worse. There are many benefits to these tools, like supporting teams to work more efficiently and productively; however, like any boom in new tech, cybercriminals are finding ways to actively exploit these tools, and, in some cases, they’re helping cybercriminals get around an organization’s otherwise robust security defenses. Yet, securing these points of access is often overlooked by teams looking to secure their organization’s attack surface. Holistic security architectures are rarely considered when it comes to remote access or IoT devices, with security teams often blocking one hole and leaving another open. In fact, many enterprises are using smart devices with zero controls in place to mitigate the risks presented. This article will discuss how security teams can ensure that their organization’s security defenses protect the entire attack surface, including remote access tools and IoT devices.

Why Remote Access Tools Are Popular Entry Points As previously mentioned, the security of remote access tools often gets overlooked at the expense of ease of use and deployment, two pain points for time and resource strapped teams. Many organizations opt for using remote access tools because they’re easy to set up and deploy, often leading to a focus on functionality over security during initial implementation. The same applies to IoT devices. However, not all of these tools are built with security in mind, leaving organizations at risk. In some cases, users might blindly trust that the software or tools that they’re using is secure. Many may come with default passwords and standard authentication systems, which need additional security layers, like multi-factor authentication (MFA) and zero-trust network access (ZTNA) strategies, to protect them. In general, global government ‘Secure by Design’ schemes, like the UK’s Digital Security by Design (DSbD) initiative, are aiming to change this by prioritizing security in the building process, but this will take time to implement. What’s more, not all users may fully grasp the security implications of improperly secured remote access tools and IoT devices. Whereas employees are often educated on the risks of more traditional attack vectors, like phishing, remote access software risks may present a security knowledge blindspot. Users need to understand the severity of risks that attack vectors like these pose. One way organizations can do this is by bringing these sorts of attacks to life through real life examples. Not a Fairytale: Getting Around EDR by Exploiting a Webcam Take the recent AnyDesk remote access exploitation that allowed ransomware group Akira to successfully deploy ransomware via a webcam. The Akira ransomware group initially compromised the network via the remote access solution, subsequently deploying AnyDesk for persistent remote access. They mimicked typical administrator activity by employing Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to navigate network servers. A password-protected ZIP file containing the 'win.exe' ransomware binary was then deployed on a Windows server. Fortunately, security protocols intervened, and the endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution quarantined the file, preventing damage. The incident should’ve stopped there, with proper flagging by the solution and investigation by the security team. A good EDR solution should flag any abnormalities on the network for thorough investigation to avoid further damage. In this case, undeterred, the cybercriminals persisted. Their internal network scan identified a vulnerable webcam, likely lacking robust security and EDR protection, as a new target. Upon further reconnaissance, they discovered the webcam was unpatched against critical vulnerabilities, operated on a Linux OS enabling command execution, and lacked on-device behavioral detection. IoT devices, like webcams in this case, usually fall under the radar when it comes to security, like remote access tools, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation. Executing swiftly, the cybercriminals deployed their Linux-based ransomware, targeting the webcam. Their choice of the SMB protocol facilitated successful communication with the server. Consequently, the ransomware attack commenced, encrypting files across the network. This attack raised many critical questions, including what can security teams learn from this incident. Back to Basics: Evolving TTPs Don’t Necessarily Need Novel Solutions Largely, ransomware gangs are consistent. They stick to what works and is profitable. In many cases, having the basics covered, like thorough network monitoring and regular patching, can mitigate excess risk.

