Tackling A False Sense of Device Security

Let’s face it; most of us expect that when we share, receive and store data via our devices it will be a secure experience. We don’t automatically think about the possibility of others being able to watch what we’re doing while we’re shopping, banking or navigating the internet. We think brands like Apple are invincible when it comes to security, but in reality, no brand is completely secure.

Regardless of the device or the brand, nothing is 100% secure from hackers and cyber-criminals because hacking methods can penetrate any device. As consumers, we are tremendously vulnerable when we use free, public Wi-Fi because various software and hardware allows cyber-criminals to set up dummy hot-spots and gain access to our personal data like credit card numbers, bank account details and passwords.

A typical hacker trick is to capture your email login details from a dummy hot-spot to gain access to your account and change the password to potentially lock you out. They will indicate to other services you use that you have forgotten your password. Those services will then send new login information to your inbox and, since most people use the same email account for all services, the hacker will have all new logins at his or her disposal.

Another type of hack is called DNS spoofing. This involves diverting internet traffic after a hacker has quickly gotten into your system and built a profile on you. For example, whenever you try to access the webpage of your bank, the hacker has his program redirect you to a page he has cloned that appears identical to the trusted site. Any information you enter at this site is stored on the hacker’s server.